NEXANS WINS A STRATEGIC SEVEN-YEAR CONTRACT WITH ENEDIS TO SUPPORT THE MODERNIZATION AND EXPANSION OF THE MEDIUM-VOLTAGE NETWORK IN FRANCE



PRESS RELEASE

Nexans stood out with a proposal that was carefully designed and aligned with Enedis' priorities: economic performance, security of supply, and CSR commitment (environmental impact)

The cables will mainly be manufactured in France at the Bourg-en-Bresse site, with production capacity secured by a second site in Italy

These capacities are supported by major industrial investments to boost the production of low-carbon medium-voltage cables.

Paris, February 4, 2026 – Nexans announces the signing of a €600 million framework agreement with Enedis for the supply of medium-voltage (HTA) cables to support the modernization and reinforcement of the network, the connection of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, the burial of lines, and the connection of renewable energy parks throughout France.

With a total duration of seven years (2026-2032), including three optional years, deliveries under this contract are set to begin in the first quarter of 2026, with an average annual volume double that of the previous contract.

The offer is designed and aligned with Enedis' priorities: economic performance, increasing and securing industrial capacity, and improving environmental footprint.

In this tender, Nexans stood out with a proposal that met Enedis' main evaluation criteria, combining economic competitiveness, security of supply, and CSR performance (global strategy, carbon impact reduction, circularity).

The cables will be manufactured mainly in France at the Bourg-en-Bresse site, with production capacity secured by a second site in Italy (Battipaglia), strengthening industrial resilience and European sovereignty in the supply chain.

A strengthened industrial base to support the evolution of the product mix

The contract covers all HTA1 cables used on the 20 kV underground network and is part of the evolution of the mix requested by Enedis, with a particular increase in 400 mm² sections and reinforced direct burial cables (EDR).

The increase in capacity offered to Enedis is based on major industrial investments made at the Bourg-en-Bresse site, with an investment of €15 million to increase production for larger aluminum cross-sections and sheath thicknesses (400 mm² and EDR).





Circularity and carbon footprint: concrete commitments

Nexans highlights the low greenhouse gas emissions, particularly CO₂, of its cables – as attested by the PEP ecopassport® declarations. The Group is also strengthening its circularity approach, notably through the integration of recycled aluminium and its commitments to increase the use of recycled polyethylene (PE).

This initiative is in line with the Group's announcements on the expansion of its low-carbon offering: in 2025, Nexans had already announced that its low-voltage aluminum cables produced in France would incorporate 10% recycled content, illustrating the acceleration of its circularity strategy.

A long-term relationship with Enedis

This new success is part of a long-standing partnership that continues after a major contract signed in October 2024 for low-voltage underground cables.

Marco Spinelli, Managing Director of PWR Grid Central Europe at Nexans, comments: "We are proud to strengthen our long-term partnership with Enedis at a key moment for the electrification of uses in France. This contract illustrates Nexans' ability to combine economic performance, security of supply and environmental requirements, thanks to an industrial base mainly located in Bourg-en-Bresse and backed by European capabilities. By doubling the volumes delivered, we will make a concrete contribution to the modernization of the network and the acceleration of the energy transition."





1 High Voltage A or HTA (or Medium Voltage) can range from 1,000 volts (1 kV) to 50,000 volts (50 kV).







