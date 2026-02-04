Ress Life Investments A/S
Nybrogade 12
DK-1203 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 4 February 2026
Corporate Announcement 06/2026
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes financial calendar
The current financial year runs from 1 January to 31 December.
Financial Calendar
19th March 2026: Annual Report ending 31 December 2025
16th April 2026: Annual General Meeting
9th September 2026: Interim financial statement for the period from 1 January 2026 through 30 June 2026
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Johan Jonson
johan.jonson@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 70 612 02 14
Attachment