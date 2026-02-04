Ress Life Investments A/S

Nybrogade 12

DK-1203 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com



To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 4 February 2026

Corporate Announcement 06/2026

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes financial calendar

The current financial year runs from 1 January to 31 December.

Financial Calendar

19th March 2026: Annual Report ending 31 December 2025

16th April 2026: Annual General Meeting

9th September 2026: Interim financial statement for the period from 1 January 2026 through 30 June 2026

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Johan Jonson

johan.jonson@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 70 612 02 14

Attachment