TEXITcoin Engages Asia’s Digital Asset Market Through DAT Summit

Hong Kong , Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – [February 4, 2026] - As digital assets continue to mature into an institutional asset class, U.S.-based projects are increasingly looking beyond domestic markets for global relevance. TEXITcoin , a Texas-born digital asset project, today announced its sponsorship of DAT Summit in Hong Kong, marking a major initiative aimed at engaging Asia’s institutional digital asset ecosystem.

Texas has emerged as a leading hub for digital asset development in the United States, attracting builders focused on infrastructure, scale, and long-term adoption. For TEXITcoin, participation in DAT Summit represents a deliberate step into Asia’s capital markets dialogue - one that prioritizes liquidity, cross-border capital flows, and strategic partnerships over short-term exposure.

Asia is widely regarded as one of the world’s most sophisticated digital asset markets, where cryptocurrencies are increasingly assessed through the lens of treasury strategy, infrastructure, and capital formation rather than speculative trading alone. Hong Kong, in particular, has positioned itself as a gateway for regulated digital asset innovation, offering U.S.based projects access to institutional allocators, family offices, and market participants shaping the future of global finance.

“Texas has become a serious launchpad for digital asset innovation, but long-term growth requires engagement with global capital markets,” said Bobby Gray, Founder of TEXITcoin. “Asia is where liquidity, infrastructure, and long-term thinking converge. DAT Summit provides the right environment for those conversations.”

TEXITcoin’s sponsorship reflects a broader ambition to connect American-born digital asset projects with international markets that treat digital assets as part of the evolving financial system. By engaging directly with Asia’s institutional audience, the project aims to better understand how digital assets are being integrated into treasury strategies, investment portfolios, and cross-border financial frameworks.

DAT Summit brings together global investors, operators, and decision-makers focused on digital asset treasuries, institutional adoption, and the convergence of crypto with traditional finance. TEXITcoin’s participation underscores its intent to move beyond regional narratives and engage with markets shaping the next phase of digital asset adoption.

– END –

About TEXITcoin

TEXITcoin is a U.S.-based digital asset project founded in Texas, built with a focus on long-term participation in the global digital asset ecosystem. While rooted in a strong local identity, TEXITcoin’s vision is international - engaging markets where digital assets are increasingly viewed as financial infrastructure rather than experimentation.

Media Contact:

Romina Perino

romina@lunapr.io