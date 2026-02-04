CallTower’s Melinda Hicks Receives Bronze Award for Woman of the Year in Customer Service at the 2026 Stevie Awards®

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, MONTREAL, QC, LONDON, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, announced today Melinda Hicks, Senior Manager of Client Success, has received a Bronze Woman of the Year in Customer Service Stevie® Award in the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world’s leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 41 nations and territories, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.

This award recognizes Melinda for her outstanding contributions and commitment to excellence within the CallTower team. Her dedication to fostering strong customer relationships and her innovative approach to sales strategy have been instrumental in driving growth and ensuring client success. Melinda’s leadership and passion for service are cornerstones of the values CallTower upholds.

"I am honored and grateful to receive this Stevie Award," said Melinda. "This recognition is a reflection of the amazing team I work with every day at CallTower. Their collaboration and support allow us to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers. I am proud to be part of an organization that values connection and strives for excellence in everything we do."

Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller said, "The remarkable scores achieved by this year’s Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service winners reflect the extraordinary levels of excellence, innovation, and customer impact they deliver. We proudly join the judges to congratulate and celebrate these outstanding organizations and professionals on their achievements."

CallTower is at the forefront of transforming global communication, redefining how businesses connect and collaborate across the globe. Since 2002, CallTower has grown into a global leader in enterprise-class cloud communications and collaboration solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age. Leveraging advanced technologies like Microsoft® Teams Operator Connect, Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Webex by Cisco®, Zoom Phone, and AI-powered contact center solutions, such as Webex Contact Center, Five9, Genesys and more. CallTower delivers seamless and reliable connectivity tailored to the unique needs of enterprises worldwide. CallTower empowers business communications by integrating features like one-click failover, advanced analytics, seamless CRM integration, and cutting-edge AI—redefining operational efficiency.

In 2025, CallTower acquired North America’s trusted contact center expert, Inoria, amplifying its CCaaS and CX capabilities. Inoria drives the evolution of contact center operations by offering personalized optimization, implementation, and integration services powered by Conversational AI and advanced analytics. Together, CallTower and Inoria deliver actionable insights, enhanced customer experiences, and cutting-edge solutions that guide enterprises through their digital transformation journeys.

With a vision focused on innovation and a commitment to excellence, CallTower continues to advance cloud communications, empowering businesses across the globe to achieve unparalleled success. Verified CallTower customers have shared their experiences with CallTower on G2, which can be viewed here.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.