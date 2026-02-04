Volaris Group Announces the Acquisition of Zonal, UK-based provider of Software Solutions for the Hospitality Sector

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group today announced the acquisition of Zonal, a UK-based provider of electronic point-of-sale (E-POS) and hospitality technology solutions. This acquisition furthers Volaris Group's commitment to helping provide mission critical software serving the hospitality and retail vertical markets.

Zonal is a UK-based provider of E-POS and hospitality technology solutions, supporting businesses across the hospitality and leisure sectors. Its software and services are designed to help operators manage day-to-day operations, engage with customers, and make informed decisions through reliable, integrated technology.

With a long-established presence in the UK market, Zonal has built strong relationships with customers by combining sector knowledge with a practical, customer-focused approach to product development and service delivery.

“We are excited to welcome Zonal to the Volaris family,” said Jesper Ulsted, Portfolio Leader at Volaris Group. “Zonal’s strong brand, innovative technology, and customer-centric culture make it a great fit for our portfolio. We look forward to supporting Zonal as it continues to deliver exceptional solutions to its customers and pursue further opportunities for growth.”

The acquisition reinforces Volaris Group’s commitment to investing in vertical market software businesses and enhancing value by supporting long-term growth, operational excellence, and customer success.

Commenting on the choice of Volaris Group as the future home for Zonal, Stuart McLean, CEO, stated: “What impressed me most about the Volaris team was a genuine commitment to understanding Zonal and our culture – not just the financials and our products – but as a people-led, customer-first business. Building and leading this company has been the privilege of my life but this is a truly great opportunity for Zonal and our customers.”

About Volaris Group

Volaris Group acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris focuses on enabling businesses to thrive in the markets they serve — through investment in people, products, and customer relationships. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com.

About Zonal

Zonal is a UK-based technology provider delivering E-POS and integrated software solutions to hospitality and leisure businesses. With a focus on innovation and customer success, Zonal empowers operators with tools to improve efficiency, enhance guest experiences, and grow revenue.

