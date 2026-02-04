Verit Advisors® is Pleased to Announce the Partial Sale of NOW Health Group, Inc to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan

Chicago, IL, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verit Advisors®, a Chicago-based investment banking firm, was engaged by Bloomingdale, Illinois based NOW Health Group (“NOW”), Inc to provide expertise in structuring and executing a partial Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) transaction and debt capital raise that optimized the Company’s and shareholders’ objectives. The Verit team was honored to support NOW in this monumental transition which will create meaningful employee benefits and preserve the founder’s legacy for years to come.

Jim Emme, NOW’s Chief Executive Officer shared, “Ownership succession was the missing link in our otherwise successful business growth plans. We really needed a transition plan that worked for everyone – the Richard family, the management team, the employees, the community, and, of course, for our customers. This outcome allows us to continue moving forward strongly based on the core values that have always guided our business – transparency, clear communication, community, and business success built by our employees.”

Family-owned and founded in 1968, NOW is a leading manufacturer, wholesaler, and retailer of natural products, with a reputation for quality, transparency, and sustainable practices. The Company holds itself to the strictest and highest quality standards in the industry, leading to multiple awards and certifications. The Company was proud to announce the transfer of ownership into a 30% Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) on December 31, 2025. With the establishment of the partial ESOP, the Company not only preserves its culture of ownership for its loyal employees but also honors a legacy built over multiple generations.

​Verit Advisors was honored to support NOW on this transition to a partial ESOP. John Solimine, founding member and Managing Director shared, “Partnering with NOW’s family shareholders, management team and Board of Directors to evaluate a full suite of potential ESOP alternatives allowed us to structure an optimal transaction that maximized all stakeholder objectives. The ESOP represents a natural extension of the Company’s employee-centric culture and will serve to drive continued success for the Company and employee owners for years to come.”

Jake Cravens, Managing Director also shared, “We were honored to work alongside the NOW Health management team and the Richard Family to transition to this exciting chapter of employee ownership. This step delivers meaningful retirement value for NOW’s current and future employees, aligns with both shareholder and corporate goals, and safeguards the Family’s and the Founder’s legacy.”

ABOUT NOW HEALTH, INC

​Founded by Elwood Richard, since 1968, NOW remains family-owned and independent delivering high quality, affordable natural health products as a leading brand, empowering healthier lives. Since its inception, NOW remains a cornerstone of the natural products sector, bridging the gap between high quality nutrition and affordability. The Company offers over 1,600+ SKUs across supplements, sports nutrition, essential oils, natural foods and more. Its subsidiaries include Fruitful Yield, a retail chain of natural product stores in the Chicagoland area, and Puresource, a Canadian distributor of natural products.

For more information about NOW, visit www.nowfoods.com

ABOUT VERIT ADVISORS

Verit Advisors unites sophisticated investment banking capabilities with a client centric boutique, fluent in ESOPs, debt capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and valuation services. Integrity, teamwork, service, and innovation are at the heart of the organization, as Verit strives to provide unparalleled advice and custom solutions to its clients. Mary Josephs and her team founded Verit Advisors in 2009. Josephs and her team are considered to be one of the foremost experts in ESOP transactions and middle market strategic alternatives.

For more information about Verit Advisors, visit www.verit.com