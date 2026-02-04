Biofuels Global Markets Report 2025: Revenue Data for 2024, Estimates for 2025, 2029 Forecasts, and CAGRs Projection Through 2030 Featuring Key Players - ADM, Cargill, Chevron, Green Plains, Neste

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biofuels: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for biofuels is expected to grow from $150.9 billion in 2025 to reach $194.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2025 through 2030.

In this report, the global market for biofuels is segmented and analyzed by fuel type, end-use industry and region. The market size is provided in value ($ million) and volume (million liters). A chapter on competitive intelligence covers the market shares of leading companies based on their product offerings and revenues generated from biofuels. It also discusses market dynamics, emerging technologies and global developments.







In green energy transition goals, biofuels can be used as a carbon-free substitute for fossil fuels. Ethanol and renewable diesel will be responsible for two-thirds of the demand for biofuels. Bioenergy holds the largest share in global renewable energy production. Solid and liquid biofuels are the major sources of bioenergy. Biofuels can reduce fossil fuel consumption, thereby reducing carbon emissions.



The growing focus on decarbonization of transport, along with the aviation and marine industries, is a major factor accelerating the demand for biofuels in the global market. However, the supply chain complexities and feedstock availability at competitive costs are posing significant challenges for the growth of the industry. Cultivating sufficient feedstock for biofuels drives decisions on facility locations.



The report also includes emerging trends, technological advances, economic forces and technical standards. It contains a Porter's Five Forces analysis and a strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis. The report also discusses the technical and commercial aspects of different types of biofuels and their utilization by different end-use industries. The report outlines the regulations and policies in different countries governing biofuel production to ensure environmental sustainability and regulatory compliance. ESG factors are also analyzed.



Report Highlights

51 data tables and 62 additional tables

An in-depth analysis of the global markets for biofuels

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecast for 2029, and projections of CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects of the global market, accompanied by a market share analysis by biofuel type, end-use industry and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, prospects and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

Impact analysis of U.S. tariff laws, as well as case study analysis of AI adoption for the global biofuels market

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as an industry supply chain analysis

A look at the regulatory frameworks regarding the use of biofuels, incentives for fuel production, and the number and capacity of manufacturing plants

A relevant patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of the leading companies, including ADM, Cargill Inc., Chevron Renewable Energy Group, Green Plains Inc., and Neste

Companies Featured

ADM

Apeiron Bioenergy

BP p.l.c.

Cargill Inc.

Chevron (Chevron Renewable Energy Group)

FutureFuel Corp.

Green Plains Inc.

HF Sinclair Corp.

Neste

POET LLC

The Andersons, Inc.

TotalEnergies

Valero

VERBIO SE

Wilmar International Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $150.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $194.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Analysis by Segment

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview and Market Definition

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Conversion Methods of Biofuels

SWOT Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Expanding Agricultural Output Driving Feedstock Availability

Rapid Expansion in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Industry

Market Challenges

High Capital and Production Costs in Biofuel Industry

Limited Infrastructure for Advanced Biofuels

Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for Marine Fuels

Utilization of Agro-Biomass and Non-Food Feedstocks

Market Restraints

Food Versus Fuel Conflict

High Competition from Fossil Fuels

Fraudulent Trade Practices

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Start-Ups on the Rise

Hydrothermal Upgrading: Enabling Energy Recovery from Wet Biomass

Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil: Drop-in Renewable Diesel for Decarbonizing Transport

Cellulosic Ethanol

Fast Pyrolysis

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Fuel Type

Ethanol

Biodiesel

Advanced Biofuels

Market Analysis by End-Use Industry

Takeaways

Transportation

Aviation

Other Industries

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Takeaways

North America

South America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 6 Sustainability in the Biofuels Industry: An ESG Perspective

ESG in the Biofuels Industry

ESG Practices in the Biofuels Industry

BP Plc.

Neste

Cargill Inc.

ESG Performance Analysis

Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

POET LLC.

Green Plains Inc.

ADM

Cargill Inc.

Neste

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 8 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fl5pr2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment