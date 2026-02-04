Biofuels Global Markets Report 2025: Revenue Data for 2024, Estimates for 2025, 2029 Forecasts, and CAGRs Projection Through 2030 Featuring Key Players - ADM, Cargill, Chevron, Green Plains, Neste

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biofuels: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for biofuels is expected to grow from $150.9 billion in 2025 to reach $194.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2025 through 2030.
In this report, the global market for biofuels is segmented and analyzed by fuel type, end-use industry and region. The market size is provided in value ($ million) and volume (million liters). A chapter on competitive intelligence covers the market shares of leading companies based on their product offerings and revenues generated from biofuels. It also discusses market dynamics, emerging technologies and global developments.
In green energy transition goals, biofuels can be used as a carbon-free substitute for fossil fuels. Ethanol and renewable diesel will be responsible for two-thirds of the demand for biofuels. Bioenergy holds the largest share in global renewable energy production. Solid and liquid biofuels are the major sources of bioenergy. Biofuels can reduce fossil fuel consumption, thereby reducing carbon emissions.
The growing focus on decarbonization of transport, along with the aviation and marine industries, is a major factor accelerating the demand for biofuels in the global market. However, the supply chain complexities and feedstock availability at competitive costs are posing significant challenges for the growth of the industry. Cultivating sufficient feedstock for biofuels drives decisions on facility locations.
The report also includes emerging trends, technological advances, economic forces and technical standards. It contains a Porter's Five Forces analysis and a strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis. The report also discusses the technical and commercial aspects of different types of biofuels and their utilization by different end-use industries. The report outlines the regulations and policies in different countries governing biofuel production to ensure environmental sustainability and regulatory compliance. ESG factors are also analyzed.
Report Highlights
- 51 data tables and 62 additional tables
- An in-depth analysis of the global markets for biofuels
- Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecast for 2029, and projections of CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects of the global market, accompanied by a market share analysis by biofuel type, end-use industry and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, prospects and the impacts of macroeconomic variables
- Impact analysis of U.S. tariff laws, as well as case study analysis of AI adoption for the global biofuels market
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as an industry supply chain analysis
- A look at the regulatory frameworks regarding the use of biofuels, incentives for fuel production, and the number and capacity of manufacturing plants
- A relevant patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Profiles of the leading companies, including ADM, Cargill Inc., Chevron Renewable Energy Group, Green Plains Inc., and Neste
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Analysis by Segment
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview and Market Definition
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Conversion Methods of Biofuels
- SWOT Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Expanding Agricultural Output Driving Feedstock Availability
- Rapid Expansion in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Industry
- Market Challenges
- High Capital and Production Costs in Biofuel Industry
- Limited Infrastructure for Advanced Biofuels
- Market Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Marine Fuels
- Utilization of Agro-Biomass and Non-Food Feedstocks
- Market Restraints
- Food Versus Fuel Conflict
- High Competition from Fossil Fuels
- Fraudulent Trade Practices
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Start-Ups on the Rise
- Hydrothermal Upgrading: Enabling Energy Recovery from Wet Biomass
- Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil: Drop-in Renewable Diesel for Decarbonizing Transport
- Cellulosic Ethanol
- Fast Pyrolysis
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Fuel Type
- Ethanol
- Biodiesel
- Advanced Biofuels
- Market Analysis by End-Use Industry
- Takeaways
- Transportation
- Aviation
- Other Industries
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Takeaways
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 6 Sustainability in the Biofuels Industry: An ESG Perspective
- ESG in the Biofuels Industry
- ESG Practices in the Biofuels Industry
- BP Plc.
- Neste
- Cargill Inc.
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- POET LLC.
- Green Plains Inc.
- ADM
- Cargill Inc.
- Neste
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 8 Appendix
