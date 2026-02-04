Public Safety LTE & 5G Market Report 2025-2030: $6.3 Bn Opportunities by 2028 - Standards, Spectrum, Regulation, Use Cases, and Ecosystem Strategies Shape the Roadmap

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Public Safety LTE & 5G Market 2025-2030: Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report from SNS Telecom & IT has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the public safety LTE and 5G market, including the value chain, market drivers, barriers to uptake, enabling technologies, operational models, application scenarios, key trends, future roadmap, standardization, spectrum availability/allocation, regulatory landscape, case studies, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.

The analyst estimates that annual investments in public safety LTE/5G infrastructure and devices reached $5 billion in 2025, driven by both new projects and the expansion of existing dedicated, hybrid government-commercial, and secure MVNO/MOCN networks. Complemented by an expanding ecosystem of public safety-grade LTE/5G devices, the market will further grow at a CAGR of approximately 8% over the next three years, eventually accounting for more than $6.3 billion by the end of 2028.

The positive outlook of the market coincides with meaningful progress in addressing the remaining challenge of direct mode or D2D (Device-to-Device) communications, which is often cited as the last major hurdle in the transition from LMR systems to 3GPP broadband technology. 5G NR sidelink-equipped prototype terminals for D2D communications and multi-hop relay networking are being made available for field trials by defense and public safety agencies between 2026 and 2027, with the commercial availability of chipsets expected before the end of the decade. In parallel, some national program administrators are adopting interim solutions, including LMR-based RSMs (Remote Speaker Microphones) and hybrid LMR-broadband devices

The report also presents global and regional market size forecasts from 2025 to 2030, covering public safety LTE/5G infrastructure, terminal equipment, applications, systems integration and management solutions, as well as subscriptions and service revenue. The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report, as well as a list and associated details of over 1,900 global public safety LTE/5G engagements - as of Q1 2026.

Western and Northern European countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Finland, and Sweden, are already moving ahead with plans to migrate all PPDR users from TETRA and Tetrapol systems to nationwide mission-critical 3GPP networks between 2028 and 2031. South Korea is an outlier, having carried out its transition much earlier due to the previous lack of a national-scale digital LMR network. The narrowband-to-broadband transition timeline is expected to be longer in some national markets.

