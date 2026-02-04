Public Safety LTE & 5G Market Report 2025-2030: $6.3 Bn Opportunities by 2028 - Standards, Spectrum, Regulation, Use Cases, and Ecosystem Strategies Shape the Roadmap

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Public Safety LTE & 5G Market 2025-2030: Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report from SNS Telecom & IT has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report presents an in-depth assessment of the public safety LTE and 5G market, including the value chain, market drivers, barriers to uptake, enabling technologies, operational models, application scenarios, key trends, future roadmap, standardization, spectrum availability/allocation, regulatory landscape, case studies, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.
The analyst estimates that annual investments in public safety LTE/5G infrastructure and devices reached $5 billion in 2025, driven by both new projects and the expansion of existing dedicated, hybrid government-commercial, and secure MVNO/MOCN networks. Complemented by an expanding ecosystem of public safety-grade LTE/5G devices, the market will further grow at a CAGR of approximately 8% over the next three years, eventually accounting for more than $6.3 billion by the end of 2028.
The positive outlook of the market coincides with meaningful progress in addressing the remaining challenge of direct mode or D2D (Device-to-Device) communications, which is often cited as the last major hurdle in the transition from LMR systems to 3GPP broadband technology. 5G NR sidelink-equipped prototype terminals for D2D communications and multi-hop relay networking are being made available for field trials by defense and public safety agencies between 2026 and 2027, with the commercial availability of chipsets expected before the end of the decade. In parallel, some national program administrators are adopting interim solutions, including LMR-based RSMs (Remote Speaker Microphones) and hybrid LMR-broadband devices
The report also presents global and regional market size forecasts from 2025 to 2030, covering public safety LTE/5G infrastructure, terminal equipment, applications, systems integration and management solutions, as well as subscriptions and service revenue. The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report, as well as a list and associated details of over 1,900 global public safety LTE/5G engagements - as of Q1 2026.
Western and Northern European countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Finland, and Sweden, are already moving ahead with plans to migrate all PPDR users from TETRA and Tetrapol systems to nationwide mission-critical 3GPP networks between 2028 and 2031. South Korea is an outlier, having carried out its transition much earlier due to the previous lack of a national-scale digital LMR network. The narrowband-to-broadband transition timeline is expected to be longer in some national markets.
The report provides answers to the following key questions:
- How big is the public safety LTE and 5G opportunity?
- What trends, drivers, and challenges are influencing its growth?
- What will the market size be in 2028, and at what rate will it grow?
- Which submarkets and regions will see the highest percentage of growth?
- What are the operational models and application scenarios of LTE and 5G for first responders?
- What are the existing and candidate frequency bands for the operation of PPDR broadband systems?
- How can public safety stakeholders leverage excess spectrum capacity to ensure the economic viability of purpose-built LTE and 5G NR infrastructure?
- When will MCX, HPUE, IOPS, eMBMS, 5G MBS, 5G NR sidelink, VMRs, MWAB, NTN connectivity, and other 3GPP-defined critical communications features be widely employed?
- What is the status of fully dedicated, hybrid government-commercial, and secure MVNO/MOCN-based public safety broadband networks worldwide?
- When will nationwide public safety broadband networks replace existing digital LMR systems?
- What opportunities exist for commercial mobile operators and critical communications service providers?
- What are the future prospects of ground-based, airborne, and maritime LTE and 5G NR-equipped portable network systems for incident command and emergency response needs?
- How will 5G enable advanced features such as MCX services in high-density environments, UE-to-network and UE-to-UE relaying for coverage expansion, satellite-assisted NR access, high-precision positioning, and network slicing-based dynamic QoS guarantees and isolation?
- Who are the key ecosystem players, and what are their strategies?
- What strategies should LTE/5G infrastructure suppliers, LMR vendors, system integrators, mobile operators, and critical communications service providers adopt to remain competitive?
Key Findings
- Market Growth Potential
- National Public Safety Broadband Programs
- Network Slicing & Independent Private 5G Networks
- Operational Broadband Systems
- 3GPP-Compliant MCX Services & IWF Solutions
- Regional Differences in LMR-to-MCX Migration Timeframes
- NG911, Live Video, Geolocation, AI Analytics & Situational Awareness
- In-Building Coverage, Deployables & Satellite Direct-to-Device Connectivity
- 5G NR Sidelink & Interim Solutions for Off-Network Communications
- Support for PPDR Spectrum & Features in Broadband Equipment
- Vendor Landscape, Cross-Segment Partnerships & Acquisitions
Market Drivers
- Growing Demand for Video Communications & High-Speed Data Access
- Public Safety Community's Endorsement of 3GPP Technology
- Support for MCX (Mission-Critical PTT, Video & Data) Functionality
- Provision of Enhanced QPP (QoS, Priority & Preemption) Capabilities
- Interoperability for National & Cross-Border Operations
- Data Privacy & Network Security in Dedicated Broadband Networks
- Cost Benefits Enabled by Consumer-Driven Economies of Scale
- Limited Competition From Non-3GPP Broadband Technologies
Market Barriers
- Licensed PPDR Spectrum Availability & Legal Basis for QPP Capabilities
- Financial Challenges Associated With Nationwide & Large-Scale Deployments
- Technical Complexities of Dedicated Network Implementation & Operation
- Gap Between Standardization & Commercial Availability of Critical Features
- ProSe/Sidelink Chipset Ecosystem for Direct Mode Communications
- Design & Ergonomics of Broadband Devices for Critical Communications
- COTS (Commercial Off-the-Shelf) Network Equipment Challenges
- Conservatism of End User Organizations
Future Roadmap: 2025-2030
- 2025-2027: Focus on 3GPP-Compliant MCX Service Enablement & Functional Expansion
- 2028-2030: Growing Adoption of Standalone 5G Networks for Public Safety Communications
- 2031 & Beyond: 5G NR Sidelink Availability & Accelerated Transitions From Digital LMR Systems
Vendor Landscape, Alliances & Consolidation
- LTE/5G Network Infrastructure & Device Suppliers
- MCX & Broadband-Enabled Application Developers
- Cross-Segment Partnerships for Mission-Critical Solutions
- Consolidation in the Wider Critical Communications Industry
Strategic Recommendations
- Public Safety & Government Agencies
- LTE/5G Infrastructure, Device & Chipset Suppliers
- LMR Vendors & System Integrators
- Mobile Operators & Critical Communications Service Providers
Forecast Segmentation
Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:
Public Safety LTE & 5G Network Infrastructure
Submarkets
- RAN (Radio Access Network)
- Mobile Core
- Backhaul & Transport
Technology Generations
- LTE
- 5G NR
Mobility Categories
- Fixed Base Stations & Infrastructure
- Deployable Network Assets
Deployable Network Asset Form Factors
- NIB (Network-in-a-Box)
- Vehicular COWs (Cells-on-Wheels)
- Aerial Cell Sites
- Maritime Platforms
RAN Base Station (eNB/gNB) Cell Sizes
- Macrocells
- Small Cells
Backhaul & Transport Network Transmission Mediums
- Fiber & Wireline
- Microwave
- Satellite
Public Safety LTE & 5G Terminal Equipment
Technology Generations
- LTE
- 5G NR
Form Factors
- Smartphones & Handportable Terminals
- Mobile & Vehicular Routers
- Fixed CPEs (Customer Premises Equipment)
- Tablets & Notebook PCs
- IoT Modules, Dongles & Others
Public Safety LTE & 5G Subscriptions/Service Revenue
Technology Generations
- LTE
- 5G NR
Network Types
- Dedicated & Hybrid Government-Commercial Networks
- Secure MVNO & MOCN Networks
- Sliced & Commercial Mobile Networks
Public Safety LTE & 5G Systems Integration & Management Solutions
Submarkets
- Network Integration & Testing
- Device Management & User Services
- Managed Services, Operations & Maintenance
- Cybersecurity
Public Safety Broadband Applications
Submarkets
- Mission-Critical Voice & Group Communications
- Real-Time Video Transmission
- Messaging, File Transfer & Presence Services
- Mobile Office & Field Applications
- Location Services & Mapping
- Situational Awareness
- Command & Control
- AR/VR/MR (Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality)
