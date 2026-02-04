Advanced Materials for Extreme Environments Global Market Research and Forecast Report 2025, Profiles of Major Players General Electric, Saint-Gobain, 3M, Kyocera, and Denka

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Materials for Extreme Environments: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for advanced materials for extreme environments was valued at $3.4 billion in 2024 and is estimated to increase from $3.6 billion in 2025 to reach $4.8 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2025 through 2030.







The market for advanced materials for extreme environments is driven by growing investments by governments worldwide in body armor, submarine components, weapon systems, personal protective equipment (PPE), electronics, and armed vehicles. Advanced materials for extreme environments are known for their properties of neutron shielding, hardness, wear-resistance, chemical-resistance, corrosion-resistance, strength, thermal conductivity, and electrical insulation.

As a result, these advanced materials are increasingly used in defense, aircraft, and protective coatings. In addition, AI systems are increasingly used in the production of these advanced materials. For instance, AI systems can predict and create new compositions and composites.



Market Dynamics and Growth Factors



Advanced materials for extreme environments are used in the aerospace industry in the production of airframe structures, engines, landing gear, fuel tanks, sensors, batteries, scramjet combustors, wing leading edges, rocket nozzles and nose cones. The growing demand for commercial aircraft is driving the need for advanced materials for extreme environments. In response, manufacturers are creating monoliths and composite forms. Moreover, advanced nitride-based materials can enhance the efficiency of solar cells and thermoelectric devices and increase energy production.



Report Scope

135 data tables and 39 additional tables

In-depth analysis of the global market for advanced materials for extreme environments

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecast for 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a corresponding market share analysis by material type, composition, form, application, end-use industry, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations and standards, innovations, prospects, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analyses

Identification of the ceramic composite materials under development, their current status, and increased investments in the aerospace and defense and energy sectors driving the growth

An analysis of patents, emerging trends and new developments in the industry

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including General Electric Co., Saint-Gobain, 3M, Kyocera Corp., and Denka Co. Ltd.

Companies Featured

3M

Able Target Ltd.

Advanced Ceramic Materials

Atlantic Equipment Engineers

Coorstek Inc.

Denka Co. Ltd.

General Atomics

General Electric Co.

Innovacera

Jilin 11 Technology Co. Ltd.

Kennametal Inc.

Kyocera Corp.

Plansee Se

Saint-Gobain

Stanford Advanced Materials

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Future Trends and Developments

Regional and Emerging Markets

Segmental Analysis

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Definition

Factors Affecting the Choice of Advanced Materials

Importance of Advanced Materials for Extreme Environments

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Takeaways

Market Dynamics Snapshot

Drivers

Efficacy of Advanced Materials in Airframe Structures

Rising Use in the Defense Sector

Restraints

Lack of Compatibility with Composites and Alloys

Issues Related to Recycling and Reparability

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Nitride-based Advanced Materials

Adoption of AI for Designing Multi-functional Materials

Challenges

Changing Customer Preferences

Regulatory Burden on Producers

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Takeaways

New Technologies

Boron Nitride Plates

Aluminum Nitride for EVs

Chapter 5 Supply Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Manufacturers

Sales

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Takeaways

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Material Type

Ultra-High Temperature Ceramic (UHTC)

MAX Phase Ceramics

High-Entropy Materials

Market Analysis by Composition

Nitrides

Borides

Carbides

Market Analysis by Form

Composites

Monoliths

Market Analysis by Application

Components

Coatings

Market Analysis by End Use Industry

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Energy

Other Industries

Geographic Breakdown

Takeaways

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Analysis of Companies' Market Shares

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 8 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7wa3l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment