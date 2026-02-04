Coffee Machines Market to Surpass USD 26 Bn by 2031 Growing at a 5.6% CAGR and Led by Filter Coffee Machines, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s latest report, the coffee machine market size continues to show steady expansion, growing from USD 20.03 billion in 2026 and projected to reach USD 26.77 billion by 2031, advancing at a CAGR of 5.60%. Demand remains strong across both residential and commercial segments, supported by rising at-home consumption and increased investments by foodservice operators in automated and connected brewing systems that improve consistency and reduce operational complexity. While filter coffee machines continue to dominate overall volumes, faster momentum is being observed in capsule- and pod-based systems as premium single-serve formats gain wider acceptance. Europe remains the largest revenue contributor, whereas Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, driven by urbanization, growing specialty coffee culture, and rising disposable incomes.
Coffee Machines Market Share by Region
Asia-Pacific continues to emerge as the fastest-moving region in the coffee machine market, supported by rapid urbanization and a deepening specialty-coffee culture across key countries such as China, India, and Australia. Rising household incomes are encouraging consumers to trade up to automated and bean-to-cup machines that deliver café-style experiences at home. Manufacturers are responding by broadening espresso and premium product portfolios, while increased availability of ready-to-drink and barista-style offerings is reinforcing everyday coffee consumption habits. In mature markets like Australia and New Zealand, strong awareness of specialty coffee is sustaining replacement and upgrade demand for high-end countertop machines.
Europe continues to command a significant coffee machine market share, supported by deeply rooted specialty-coffee traditions across both Northern and Southern regions and well-established retail and boutique distribution networks that link machines closely with capsule ecosystems. Sustainability and energy-efficiency standards are shaping product design, encouraging low-consumption and standby-free appliances, while recycling initiatives are strengthening circular practices around capsules. Strong consumer preference for design-led and innovative home machines is reinforcing replacement demand, while commercial manufacturers are prioritizing digital connectivity, remote monitoring, and flexible milk systems to align with evolving urban café formats across the region.
Coffee Machine Market Growth Drivers
Connected Brewing and Intelligent Machine Design
Smart connectivity has become a standard expectation in premium coffee machines, with software-led brewing and remote controls now central to product differentiation. Leading manufacturers are embedding app-based management, personalized beverage settings, and diagnostic capabilities to improve user experience and service efficiency. Advances in heating technology and internal system design are helping reduce maintenance needs and extend machine life, while evolving safety and compliance standards are reinforcing reliability across commercial installations. Together, these innovations are shaping a more intelligent, connected, and resilient coffee machine ecosystem.
Consumption-Led Momentum Shaping the Market
Rising coffee intake across major regions is reinforcing key coffee machines market trends, as consumers increasingly seek café-style beverages both at home and in the workplace. Growing participation in specialty coffee and espresso-based drinks is encouraging adoption of machines that deliver consistent extraction, integrated milk systems, and faster brewing workflows. Expanding interest among younger consumers and urban households is further accelerating upgrades to higher-value equipment, supporting sustained demand for advanced, energy-efficient coffee machines across residential and commercial settings.
Major Segments Highlighted in the Coffee Machine Market Report:
By Product Type
- Espresso Coffee Machines
- Filter / Drip Coffee Machines
- Capsule / Pod Coffee Machines
- Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machines
- Other Product Types (Moka Pot, French Press)
By Automation Level
- Semi-Automatic
- Fully Automatic / Super-Automatic
By End User
- Residential
- Commercial
By Distribution Channel
- B2C Channels
- Multi-Brand Stores
- Exclusive Brand Outlets
- Online
- Other Distribution Channels
- B2B Channel
- Directly from Manufacturers
By Geography
- North America
- Canada
- United States
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Peru
- Chile
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines)
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)
- Nordics (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- United Arab Emirates
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Overview – Coffee Machine Industry
|Study Period
|2021-2031
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 20.03 Billion
|Market Size Forecast 2031
|USD 26.77 Billion
|Industry Expansion
|Growing at a CAGR of 5.60% during 2026-2031
|Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031
|Asia Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate
|Segments Covered
|By Product Type, By Automation Level, By End User, By Distribution Channel and By Geography
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|Customization Scope
|Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.
- Keurig Dr Pepper
- Nestlé Nespresso
- De’Longhi Group
- Panasonic
- Breville Group
- JURA Elektroapparate
- Hamilton Beach Brands
- Philips (Saeco & Gaggia)
- Electrolux AB
- Newell Brands (Mr. Coffee)
- Bosch (Home Connect)
- Melitta Group
- Morphy Richards
- La Marzocco
- Bunn-O-Matic
- FETCO
- Nuova Simonelli
- Thermoplan
- Rocket Espresso
- Behmor
- Rancilio Group
- WMF Group
- Franke Coffee Systems
- Dalla Corte
- Casadio
