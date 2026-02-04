Coffee Machines Market to Surpass USD 26 Bn by 2031 Growing at a 5.6% CAGR and Led by Filter Coffee Machines, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s latest report, the coffee machine market size continues to show steady expansion, growing from USD 20.03 billion in 2026 and projected to reach USD 26.77 billion by 2031, advancing at a CAGR of 5.60%. Demand remains strong across both residential and commercial segments, supported by rising at-home consumption and increased investments by foodservice operators in automated and connected brewing systems that improve consistency and reduce operational complexity. While filter coffee machines continue to dominate overall volumes, faster momentum is being observed in capsule- and pod-based systems as premium single-serve formats gain wider acceptance. Europe remains the largest revenue contributor, whereas Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, driven by urbanization, growing specialty coffee culture, and rising disposable incomes.

Coffee Machines Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific continues to emerge as the fastest-moving region in the coffee machine market, supported by rapid urbanization and a deepening specialty-coffee culture across key countries such as China, India, and Australia. Rising household incomes are encouraging consumers to trade up to automated and bean-to-cup machines that deliver café-style experiences at home. Manufacturers are responding by broadening espresso and premium product portfolios, while increased availability of ready-to-drink and barista-style offerings is reinforcing everyday coffee consumption habits. In mature markets like Australia and New Zealand, strong awareness of specialty coffee is sustaining replacement and upgrade demand for high-end countertop machines.

Europe continues to command a significant coffee machine market share, supported by deeply rooted specialty-coffee traditions across both Northern and Southern regions and well-established retail and boutique distribution networks that link machines closely with capsule ecosystems. Sustainability and energy-efficiency standards are shaping product design, encouraging low-consumption and standby-free appliances, while recycling initiatives are strengthening circular practices around capsules. Strong consumer preference for design-led and innovative home machines is reinforcing replacement demand, while commercial manufacturers are prioritizing digital connectivity, remote monitoring, and flexible milk systems to align with evolving urban café formats across the region.

Coffee Machine Market Growth Drivers

Connected Brewing and Intelligent Machine Design

Smart connectivity has become a standard expectation in premium coffee machines, with software-led brewing and remote controls now central to product differentiation. Leading manufacturers are embedding app-based management, personalized beverage settings, and diagnostic capabilities to improve user experience and service efficiency. Advances in heating technology and internal system design are helping reduce maintenance needs and extend machine life, while evolving safety and compliance standards are reinforcing reliability across commercial installations. Together, these innovations are shaping a more intelligent, connected, and resilient coffee machine ecosystem.

Consumption-Led Momentum Shaping the Market

Rising coffee intake across major regions is reinforcing key coffee machines market trends, as consumers increasingly seek café-style beverages both at home and in the workplace. Growing participation in specialty coffee and espresso-based drinks is encouraging adoption of machines that deliver consistent extraction, integrated milk systems, and faster brewing workflows. Expanding interest among younger consumers and urban households is further accelerating upgrades to higher-value equipment, supporting sustained demand for advanced, energy-efficient coffee machines across residential and commercial settings.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Coffee Machine Market Report:

By Product Type

Espresso Coffee Machines

Filter / Drip Coffee Machines

Capsule / Pod Coffee Machines

Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machines

Other Product Types (Moka Pot, French Press)

By Automation Level

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic / Super-Automatic

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

B2C Channels

Multi-Brand Stores

Exclusive Brand Outlets

Online

Other Distribution Channels

B2B Channel

Directly from Manufacturers

By Geography

North America

Canada

United States

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Peru

Chile

Argentina

Rest of South America

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines)

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Nordics (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)

Rest of Europe





Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Overview – Coffee Machine Industry

Study Period 2021-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 20.03 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 26.77 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 5.60% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Product Type, By Automation Level, By End User, By Distribution Channel and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Coffee Machine Companies

Keurig Dr Pepper

Nestlé Nespresso

De’Longhi Group

Panasonic

Breville Group

JURA Elektroapparate

Hamilton Beach Brands

Philips (Saeco & Gaggia)

Electrolux AB

Newell Brands (Mr. Coffee)

Bosch (Home Connect)

Melitta Group

Morphy Richards

La Marzocco

Bunn-O-Matic

FETCO

Nuova Simonelli

Thermoplan

Rocket Espresso

Behmor

Rancilio Group

WMF Group

Franke Coffee Systems

Dalla Corte

Casadio

