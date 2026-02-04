Carbon Fiber Global Markets Report 2025-2030: Aerospace Value Retention, Offshore Wind Scale-Up, Vehicle Electrification, and Hydrogen Storage Adoption Drive New Demands

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Fiber: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for carbon fiber was valued at $4.9 billion in 2024 and is estimated to increase from $5.3 billion in 2025 to reach $8.2 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2025 through 2030.
The report provides a comprehensive market analysis of the carbon fiber market, reflecting the latest trends and data for the period from 2024 to 2030. The base year of the analysis is 2024, with the forecast period spanning 2025 to 2030. The revenue calculated in this report is in U.S. dollars. This report further provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, both qualitatively and quantitatively.
From a demand perspective, aerospace and defense remain a high-value consumer due to stringent performance requirements, while wind energy and automotive are now the fastest-growing volume markets. The push for larger offshore wind blades, the electrification of vehicle platforms and the adoption of carbon fiber in hydrogen storage tanks are creating new, scalable demand opportunities.
Carbon fiber, with its exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, enables manufacturers to reduce component weight by up to 40% to 60% compared with metals without compromising safety or durability. This makes it especially valuable in the aerospace industry, where lighter aircraft reduce fuel use and increase efficiency. It is also beneficial in energy sectors, such as wind power, where carbon fiber enables longer, stiffer turbine blades, and in the automotive industry, where reducing vehicle weight improves fuel economy, boosts EV range and enhances safety.
Report Scope
- 133 data tables and 56 additional tables
- An analysis of the current and future global markets for carbon fibers
- Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2026 and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the market size in value and volumetric terms and revenue prospects for the global market, accompanied by a corresponding market share analysis by raw material type, tow size, fiber type, end-use industry and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, prospects and innovations, as well as the impact of macroeconomic variables
- A review of physical properties and manufacturing technologies for carbon fibers
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analyses
- Patent review, featuring key granted and published patents
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, product mappings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Toray Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Teijin Ltd., Hexcel Corp., and Syensqo
Companies Featured
- A&P Technology Inc.
- DowAksa
- Formosa Plastics Corp.
- Hexcel Corp.
- HS Hyosung Advanced Materials
- Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd.
- Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co. Ltd.
- Kureha Corp.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp.
- Nippon Graphite Fiber Co. Ltd.
- SGL Carbon
- Syensqo
- Teijin Ltd.
- Toray Industries Inc.
- UMATEX
- Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|160
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$5.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$8.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Manufacturing Process of Carbon Fiber
- Spinning
- Stabilizing
- Carbonizing
- Surface Treatment
- Sizing
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Snapshot
- Drivers
- Strict Environmental Regulations of the Aerospace Industry
- Need for Lightweight Materials in the Mobility Sector
- Growth of the Space Industry
- Restraints and Challenges
- Harmful Impact of Carbon Fiber
- High Cost of Producing Carbon Fiber
- Opportunity
- Emerging Applications: eVTOL, Hydrogen Infrastructure, Sports Equipment, and Medical Equipment
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Compatibility of Carbon Fiber in 3D Printing
- Bio-Based Carbon Fiber Manufacturing Process
- Pitch Production
- Carbon Fiber Recycling
- Patent Analysis
- Methodology
- Analysis
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Key Takeaways
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Raw Material
- Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)
- Others
- Market Analysis by Tow Size
- Small Tow (?24K)
- Large Tow (>24K)
- Market Analysis by Fiber Type
- Virgin
- Recycled
- Market Analysis by End User
- Aerospace and Defense
- Wind Energy
- Automotive
- Sporting Goods
- Pressure Vessels
- Electrical and Electronics
- Marine
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Key Takeaways
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Market Share Analysis
- Toray
- Mitsubishi Chemical Group
- Teijin Ltd.
- Hexcel Corp.
- Syensqo
- Strategic Analysis
- Partnerships
- Product Launch
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Carbon Fiber: ESG Perspective
- Importance of ESG in Carbon Fiber Markets
- ESG Practices in the Carbon Fiber Industry
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
