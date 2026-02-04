ChipMOS Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (“ChipMOS” or the “Company”) (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and Nasdaq: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services (“OSAT”), today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2025 results and host a conference call after the close of trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

Investors and analysts are encouraged to participate using the dial-in phone number noted below. A webcast and replay will be available on the Company’s website.

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Time: 3:00PM Taiwan (2:00AM New York)

Dial-In: +886-2-3396 1191

Password: 1048024 #

Webcast and Replay: https://www.chipmos.com/chinese/ir/info2.aspx

Replay: Starts Approximately 2 hours after the live call ends

Language: Mandarin

Note: A transcript will be provided on the Company’s website in English following the conference call to help ensure transparency, and to facilitate a better understanding of the Company’s financial results and operating environment.

Contacts: