New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Confirms Ongoing V1 Protocol Testing with Over 19,000 Investors

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has recently confirmed that its V1 protocol is officially live and undergoing rigorous testing on the Sepolia testnet. This milestone has triggered a massive influx of capital, with the project surpassing $20.2 million in total funding and attracting a community of over 19,000 holders.





For those who have been watching from the sidelines, the "quiet phase" of this project is over. The transition to live testing has proven that the team is delivering on its roadmap, and the market is responding with high-volume participation.

What 19,000 Investors Are Testing

The V1 protocol launch on January 27, 2026, was the catalyst that changed the game for Mutuum Finance. Users are no longer just buying a future promise; they are interacting with the core features of the ecosystem. The testnet currently supports major assets like ETH, USDT, WBTC, and LINK, allowing the community to simulate lending and borrowing flows.

One of the most talked-about features is the mtToken system. These are interest-bearing receipts that represent a user's deposit in the liquidity pools. Unlike standard tokens, mtTokens are designed to grow in value automatically as the protocol collects interest from borrowers. This "set it and forget it" yield model is a primary reason why 19,000 investors have already secured their positions.

To ensure the system remains rock-solid, the protocol utilizes an Automated Liquidator Bot. This advanced tool monitors the "health factor" of every loan in real-time. If a borrower’s collateral value drops too low, the bot manages the liquidation to protect the liquidity providers.

Presale Facts

The numbers behind the Mutuum Finance presale tell a story of rapid, structured growth. The project has a fixed total supply of 4 billion MUTM tokens, ensuring long-term scarcity. A massive 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) of this supply was specifically reserved for the community through the presale phases.

The distribution has been a major success, with over 840 million tokens already sold to early participants. The presale is currently in Phase 7, where the price is set at $0.04. This follows a steady climb from the initial Phase 1 price of $0.01 in early 2025. For those calculating the growth, the token has already seen a 300% increase before even reaching the open market.

The transparency of this phased model is a key driver of trust. Each phase has a fixed allocation, and once it sells out, the price moves to the next tier. This creates a clear and predictable path for value appreciation, rewarding those who recognize the protocol's potential early on.





The Final Window

The urgency surrounding Mutuum Finance is driven by a very specific number: $0.06. This is the confirmed official launch price for MUTM. By purchasing in Phase 7 at $0.04, investors are essentially securing an immediate 50% discount compared to the market debut price.

This price gap is closing fast. As the V1 protocol testing continues to show positive results, whale activity has spiked. Recent reports have highlighted single investments as high as $175,000, signaling that institutional-grade capital is now competing with retail buyers for the remaining presale supply.

To maintain this high level of engagement, Mutuum Finance features a 24-hour leaderboard. This system rewards the top daily contributor with a $500 bonus in MUTM tokens. This competitive element has helped Phase 7 sell through at an accelerated pace, as users look to maximize their holdings before the next crypto price jump to $0.045 and the eventual $0.06 launch.

Why the Market is Rushing

The primary reason for the "rush" is the rare combination of security and utility. It is uncommon for a project to have a live, audited protocol while still offering discounted presale pricing. Mutuum Finance has checked every box:

Audited by Halborn : Verifying the safety of the lending logic.

: Verifying the safety of the lending logic. 90/100 CertiK Score: Confirming the reliability of the token contract.

$50,000 Bug Bounty: Incentivizing the global dev community to keep the system safe.

Working Product: A live testnet that users are already using.

As the roadmap moves toward the Mainnet launch and the introduction of a native over-collateralized stablecoin, the demand for MUTM is expected by many investors to hit new heights. With Phase 7 nearing completion and over 840 million tokens already claimed, the window of opportunity is the narrowest it has ever been.