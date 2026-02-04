Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Report 2026: A $1.55 Billion Market by 2031 from $489.7 Million Market by 2025 Featuring Shopee Taiwan, Atome, AsiaPay, and AFTEE

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The BNPL payment market in Taiwan is expected to grow by 24.9% on annual basis to reach US$611.4 million in 2026. The buy now pay later market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2022-2025, achieving a CAGR of 27.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2026-2031. By the end of 2031, the BNPL sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 489.7 million to approximately USD 1.55 billion.







This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry in Taiwan, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 90+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.



The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 101 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $611.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1550 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.6% Regions Covered Taiwan



Report Scope: In-depth, Data-centric Analysis of Buy Now Pay Later Industry in Taiwan Through 58 Tables and 82 Charts



Taiwan Retail Industry & Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast

Retail Industry - Spend Value Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later Share of Retail Industry

Ecommerce - Spend Value Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later Share of Ecommerce

Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Market Size and Industry Attractiveness

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

Shopee Taiwan

Atome

AsiaPay

AFTEE

Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later Revenues

Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income

Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs

Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base

Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt

Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Business Model

Two-Party Business Model

Third-Party Business Model

Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Purpose

Convenience

Credit

Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Merchant Ecosystem

Open Loop System

Closed Loop System

Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Distribution Model

Standalone

Banks & Payment Service Providers

Marketplaces

Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel

Online Channel

POS Channel

Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later By End-Use Sector: Market Size and Forecast

Retail Shopping

Home Improvement

Travel

Media and Entertainment

Services

Automotive

Health Care and Wellness

Others

Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later By Retail Product Category: Market Size and Forecast

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Consumer Electronics

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Spend Share by Age Group

Spend Share by Default Rate by Age Group

Spend Share by Income

Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender

Adoption Rationale

Spend by Monthly Expense Segments

Average Number of Transactions per User Annually

BNPL Users as a Percentage of Total Adult Population

