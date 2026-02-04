Europe and North America Home and Small Business Security System Market Report 2026: DIY Convergence, AI Integration, and Smart Home Competition Reshape the Landscape - Forecast to 2031

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Home and Small Business Security System Market - 15th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Security systems for homes and small businesses can be categorised into self-monitored and professionally monitored systems. Self-monitored systems utilise cloud-based backends to provide real-time alerts directly to the property owner via push notifications, SMS or email, allowing for immediate remote assessment through a smartphone app. A professionally monitored security system is linked to a 24/7 Alarm Receiving Centre (ARC). When the system is activated, the ARC verifies the alert and initiates a rapid response, which can include dispatching a security patrol and alerting emergency services. Traditional home security systems include professional alarm monitoring as standard. DIY home security systems primarily rely on self-monitoring, although professional alarm monitoring is often offered as an optional added service.

The North American market for home and small business security systems is almost twice the size of the European market. There were an estimated 37.2 million active monitored alarm systems in the US and Canada at the end of 2024. The overall penetration rate among the around 156 million households and small business premises in North America was 23.9%. Growing at a CAGR of 3.5%, the number of monitored alarms in North America is estimated to reach 44.1 million in 2029.

In the EU27+3, there were about 19.6 million active monitored alarm systems at the end of 2024. This corresponds to an overall penetration rate of 7.9% among the around 250 million households and small businesses in Europe. The market data thus indicate a significant growth potential for alarm systems in Europe, especially in the residential segment where the current penetration is only 6.5%. However, growth in the European market is forecasted to vary considerably from country to country in the next few years.

Countries with an already established home security industry and with relatively high penetration rates, including countries such as Spain, France and Sweden, are anticipated to continue to grow faster than the European average. Other markets in Europe will show less growth due to high market fragmentation and fewer specialist alarm service companies that actively market solutions. The number of monitored home and small business alarms in Europe is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%, to reach 24.5 million alarm systems in 2029. In both Europe and North America, interactive security services and smart home products are key growth drivers in the home security market.

The traditional home and small business security systems market in Europe and North America is served by specialist home security companies such as ADT, Verisure, Brinks Home (Monitronics) and Sector Alarm; large security service companies such as Prosegur, Securitas and G4S (Allied Universal); telecommunications and cable television companies such as Comcast, Telus, Telefonica and Rogers; as well as banking groups and insurance companies such as Credit Mutuel, Credit Agricole and Groupe IMA. Providers of DIY home security systems include SimpliSafe, Frontpoint, Ring (Amazon), Yale (Assa Abloy), Arlo Technologies, Ooma, Abode Systems (Nice Group), Somfy, Netatmo (Legrand), Signify, ABUS, Bosch, ERA Home Security (Quanex Building Products) and Wyze Labs.

ADT is the leading provider of professionally monitored alarm systems in North America with 6.4 million home and small business customers at the end of 2024. In North America, ADT is followed by Vivint, SimpliSafe, Comcast, Telus and Brinks Home (Monitronics), all with between 0.8 million and 2.2 million monitored alarm system customers each at the end of 2024. In the US and Canada, only a few market players offer services nationwide and there are many small home security providers with strong local presence. In Europe, Verisure is the clear market leader with over 5.6 million home and small business customers at the end of 2024. The company is active in 13 European countries and five countries in South America. Verisure has a particularly strong position in Spain, France and the Nordic countries. Other leading players in Europe are Prosegur, EPS (Credit Mutuel) and Sector Alarm.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on alarm system adoption by country and segment.

Comprehensive overview of the home and small business alarm system value chain.

Detailed profiles of key players on the European and North American security markets.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Market forecasts by region, lasting until 2029.

The report answers the following questions:

Who are the leading providers of monitored home and small business alarm systems?

Why are alarm system providers investing in smart home technology?

Are DIY home alarm systems providers a threat to the traditional players?

What is the potential market size for cellular IoT in the alarm systems industry?

How is AI being used by alarm system providers and what are the key drivers for adoption?

What is the market value of the alarm system industry in Europe and North America?

What are the latest trends and developments on this market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 The Security Industry

1.1 Market overview

1.1.1 Security services

1.1.2 Enterprise security systems

1.1.3 Home and small business security systems

1.1.4 Cash handling

1.2 Key industry players

2 Home and Small Business Security Systems

2.1 Technology overview

2.2 European standards for intruder alarm systems

2.3 Alarm system value chain

2.3.1 Traditional home and small business security providers

2.3.2 DIY home security providers

2.3.3 Home security system manufacturers and platform providers

3 Market Forecasts and Trends

3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 Vendor market shares

3.3.1 North America

3.3.2 Europe

3.3.3 Interactive security

3.4 Market drivers and trends

3.4.1 DIY and traditional home security system offerings are converging

3.4.2 AI is now an integral component of modern security systems

3.4.3 The transition to Edge AI

3.4.4 Security systems and smart home products enable insurance discounts

3.4.5 Smart home vendors extend their offering to compete with security providers

3.4.6 Network sunsets - an opportunity and challenge for the security industry

4 Company Profiles and Strategies

4.1 Traditional home and small business security providers

4.1.1 ADT

4.1.2 Alert 360

4.1.3 Altice France

4.1.4 Brinks Home (Monitronics)

4.1.5 Chubb Fire & Security (APi Group)

4.1.6 Comcast

4.1.7 G4S (Allied Universal)

4.1.8 Guardian Protection

4.1.9 Homely

4.1.10 Homiris (EPS)

4.1.11 IMA Protect (Groupe IMA)

4.1.12 Johnson Controls

4.1.13 Nexecur (Credit Agricole Protection et Securite)

4.1.14 Prosegur

4.1.15 Sector Alarm

4.1.16 Securitas

4.1.17 Telus

4.1.18 Vector Security

4.1.19 Verisure

4.1.20 Vivint Smart Home (NRG Energy)

4.2 DIY home security system providers

4.2.1 Abode Systems (Nice Group)

4.2.2 ABUS

4.2.3 Arlo Technologies

4.2.4 AT&T

4.2.5 Bosch

4.2.6 Canary (Smartfrog Group)

4.2.7 Ecobee (Generac)

4.2.8 ERA Home Security (Quanex Building Products)

4.2.9 Frontpoint

4.2.10 Minut

4.2.11 Netatmo (Legrand)

4.2.12 Ooma

4.2.13 Ring (Amazon)

4.2.14 Rogers Communications

4.2.15 Signify

4.2.16 SimpliSafe

4.2.17 Somfy

4.2.18 Wyze Labs

4.2.19 Yale (Assa Abloy)

4.3 Home security system manufacturers and platform providers

4.3.1 AddSecure

4.3.2 Ajax Systems

4.3.3 Alarm.com

4.3.4 Atraltech

4.3.5 Climax Technology

4.3.6 Crow Electronic Engineering

4.3.7 CSL

4.3.8 DMP

4.3.9 DSC (Johnson Controls)

4.3.10 Essence Group

4.3.11 Ezlo Innovation

4.3.12 Google

4.3.13 IQ (Johnson Controls)

4.3.14 M2M Services

4.3.15 Napco Security Technologies

4.3.16 Nice Group

4.3.17 Onics

4.3.18 Resideo Technologies

4.3.19 Scout Security

4.3.20 SecureNet Technologies (M2M Services)

4.3.21 Telguard (AMETEK)

4.3.22 Texecom

