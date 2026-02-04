Solera Announces Landmark AI Investment and Major DealerSocket® CRM Upgrade Ahead of NADA Show 2026

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera, a global leader in data‑driven vehicle lifecycle and dealership solutions, today announced a landmark investment in AI‑powered technology for automotive retailers, including a major upgrade to its CRM platform, aka DealerSocket®. The company will debut the new capabilities at NADA Show 2026 in Las Vegas as part of its cloud platform experience.

The investment includes a transformational R&D program specifically dedicated to accelerating innovation in CRM, unifying email, phone, web, and showroom engagement in one modern, AI‑driven customer platform for dealerships of all sizes.

AI that works the way dealerships actually sell

At NADA 2026, Solera will unveil new conversational AI lead response capabilities designed to help dealers respond to every lead with timely, dealership‑branded follow‑up—24/7 and at scale. Embedded directly into CRM, the new AI assistant can engage shoppers with natural‑language responses, answer common questions, confirm preferences, and move qualified buyers toward an appointment or live follow‑up with the sales team.

In parallel, Solera is introducing AI‑powered lead scoring and insight features that continuously analyze lead behavior, engagement, and historical deal data to help sales and BDC teams prioritize the right opportunities. High‑intent shoppers are surfaced to the top of task lists, while lower‑intent prospects can be nurtured with automated, targeted outreach; helping dealers get more value from the same or smaller teams.

These AI enhancements are delivered as part of the Solera Cloud Platform so that dealers benefit from shared data and intelligence across CRM, DMS, websites, marketing, service, and connected‑car solutions; not as isolated tools bolted onto legacy systems.

Part of a unified Solera Cloud Platform for dealers

The new CRM capabilities will be showcased inside Solera’s Dealer Cloud Platform at NADA, where visitors can see how DealerSocket CRM sits at the center of a broader, end‑to‑end ecosystem. Key platform components on display will include:

Call Center & vBDC : Precision‑controlled inbound and outbound engagement, blending live agents and AI so dealers “never miss a call” while enforcing store‑level rules and scripts.



: Precision‑controlled inbound and outbound engagement, blending live agents and AI so dealers “never miss a call” while enforcing store‑level rules and scripts. DMS: A mission‑critical dealer operating system that connects sales and F&I to accounting, titling, and reporting.



A mission‑critical dealer operating system that connects sales and F&I to accounting, titling, and reporting. Marketing Engine: Data‑driven campaigns that plug directly into CRM and websites to drive profit and conversion, not just clicks.



Data‑driven campaigns that plug directly into CRM and websites to drive profit and conversion, not just clicks. Service Suite: A high‑performance fixed ops command system for scheduling, check‑in, multipoint inspection, transportation, payments, and retention programs.



A high‑performance fixed ops command system for scheduling, check‑in, multipoint inspection, transportation, payments, and retention programs. Inventory Intelligence: Always‑on analytics to appraise, price, and stock vehicles based on live market demand.



Always‑on analytics to appraise, price, and stock vehicles based on live market demand. Websites & Digital Retail: Precision‑built digital experiences that hand off seamlessly into CRM and DMS.



Precision‑built digital experiences that hand off seamlessly into CRM and DMS. LoJack® & Connected Car: Award‑winning, law-enforcement integrated vehicle recovery and connected‑car services that extend dealership relationships well beyond the showroom.

Together, these solutions form a single cloud platform that lets dealers unify Sales, Service, Finance, Marketing, Operations, and Connected Car around one source of truth.

A smarter, more human CRM



In addition to conversational AI and AI scoring, the upgraded DealerSocket CRM release introduces a series of enhancements designed to modernize day‑to‑day selling and make digital engagement feel more human. Recent and near‑term enhancements include:

A modernized email experience, including “video in email,” so salespeople and BDC agents can record and send personalized video messages directly from CRM, using a refreshed, consistent email editor.

Integrated call management via Solera Call Services, bringing 24/7 live and AI‑assisted coverage into the same environment where internet and showroom leads are tracked.

Deeper website and chat integration, turning digital behavior and web conversations into structured CRM leads and follow‑up tasks in real time.

Improved dashboards and mobile usability, giving dealer groups clearer visibility across rooftops and enabling teams to manage leads from anywhere.

Launching at NADA Show 2026

Solera will formally launch the new DealerSocket CRM features at NADA Show 2026 in Las Vegas, where the company is creating a “Dealers thrive here.™” destination experience inside the West Hall. The booth will feature live CRM and AI demonstrations, guided “day in the life” journeys for sales and BDC teams, and integrated views of how data flows across Solera’s DMS, marketing, service, and connected‑car solutions.

In addition, Solera will highlight its broader AI investments across the dealership, including AI‑powered service scheduling and voice assistants, advanced analytics, and conversational AI across multiple channels. These capabilities will be framed as part of a multi‑year roadmap to give dealers practical, usable AI that supports their people rather than replacing them.

Helping dealers thrive in an AI‑driven market

As margins tighten and consumer expectations rise, Solera’s significant AI investment is aimed at giving dealers a competitive edge by making every customer interaction faster, smarter, and more personal—without adding more systems or headcount.

By bringing conversational AI lead response, AI scoring, and a suite of new CRM engagement tools into DealerSocket, and by tying those tools into the broader Solera Cloud Platform, the company is reinforcing its core promise: Dealers thrive here.™

Dealers, partners, and media interested in seeing the new AI‑powered DealerSocket CRM in action can visit Solera (#3423W) at NADA Show 2026 or request a demo through a Solera representative.

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management solutions, spanning automotive software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the automotive and vehicle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving, cap hpi, Autodata, and others.

Solera’s solutions empower customers to succeed in the digital age by providing a one-stop platform that streamlines operations, delivers data-driven insights, and enhances customer engagement – helping clients drive sales, improve retention, and increase profit margins. Solera serves over 280,000 customers and partners in more than 120 countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

