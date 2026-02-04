Parsons’ C-UAS DroneArmor™ Deployed to Protect U.S. Border and National Security

CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that DroneArmor™, the company’s counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS), has been deployed by a Federal national security customer to enhance security and protect personnel, communities, and critical infrastructure along the United States southern border. The proven, military-grade command and control (C2) system is purpose-built to provide streamlined and autonomous C-UAS protection.

DroneArmor™, a Technology Readiness Level 9 (TRL‑9) capability with established operational performance, provides operators with real‑time situational awareness, actionable intelligence, and precise mitigation capabilities against unauthorized or malicious drone activity. The C-UAS solution successfully completed rigorous government testing, allowing it to go operational at the southern border.

“Parsons is delivering mission‑critical technology that strengthens national security, protects U.S. infrastructure, and keeps our communities safe,” said Carey Smith, chair, president, and CEO of Parsons Corporation. “As a leading system integrator for national security missions, Parsons is an agile, rapid developer of transformative solutions that can be delivered at the speed of relevance.”

Parsons is a C-UAS systems integrator, drawing state‑of‑the‑art sensor and effector technologies from a range of industry partners to deliver adaptable and scalable C‑UAS capabilities tailored to individual customer operational needs. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are seamlessly integrated to reduce operator cognitive load by allowing the system to autonomously track, identify and mitigate potential threats, accelerating decision‑making and providing superior situational awareness.

As a modular, scalable C2 and system integration platform, DroneArmor™ embodies the company’s commitment to rapid innovation by combining radar, electronic warfare, optics, and AI‑enabled software into a single, interoperable C2 system that keeps pace with ever-evolving threats. Operators gain the clarity, speed, and control they need to detect, track, identify, and respond to UAS threats with confidence. DroneArmor’s development occurs at the company’s C-UAS Center of Excellence (COE) in Summit Point, West Virginia. The COE enables innovation through rapid prototyping, interoperability testing, and lifecycle assessments, accelerating delivery of solutions that provide unmatched protection for critical missions today and tomorrow.

