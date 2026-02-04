Brookfield Asset Management Announces Record 2025 Results and 15% Dividend Increase

Fundraised a Record $35 Billion in the Fourth Quarter; $112 Billion for 2025

Quarterly Fee-Related Earnings of $867 Million, Up 28% Year-Over-Year

Quarterly Distributable Earnings of $767 Million, Up 18% Year-Over-Year

Connor Teskey Appointed CEO of Brookfield Asset Management

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) (“BAM”), a leading global alternative asset manager headquartered in New York with over $1 trillion of assets under management, today announced record financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025; the strongest results since listing.

The Board of Directors approved the appointment of Connor Teskey as Chief Executive Officer of BAM. Bruce Flatt will continue in his role as Chair of the Board, in addition to his role as Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Corporation.

Bruce Flatt said, “Today’s announcement is the next step in the succession process we started four years ago. This will set up our next generation of leaders who will guide the company in the coming decades. Connor is an exceptional leader who embodies Brookfield’s culture of collaboration, innovation, and discipline. The entire senior management team is thrilled to work with him as he assumes this role and takes BAM to new levels of success.”

In discussing results, Connor Teskey said, “2025 was another record year for our business— across each of fundraising, deployment, and monetizations. Our fee-bearing capital grew to over $600 billion, with 22% year-over-year growth in fee-related earnings and 14% growth in distributable earnings. Looking ahead, we will have key flagship strategies in the market and a growing suite of complementary offerings, positioning us to drive sustained growth across multiple channels. This confidence supports our decision to increase our dividend by 15%.”

Common Dividend Increase

The board of directors of BAM declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5025 per share, representing a 15% increase, payable on March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 27, 2026.

Financial Results

In the fourth quarter, we delivered record results, driven by strong capital inflows and deployment of capital.



Unaudited

For the periods ended

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Fee-related earnings1 $ 867 $ 677 $ 2,995 $ 2,456 Fee-related earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.42 $ 1.84 $ 1.51 Distributable earnings1 $ 767 $ 649 $ 2,695 $ 2,363 Distributable earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.40 $ 1.65 $ 1.45 Net income $ 615 $ 680 $ 2,398 $ 2,108

See endnotes

Net income was $615 million in the quarter and $2.4 billion over the last twelve months.

Fee-related earnings (“FRE”) increased 28% to a record $867 million or $0.53 per share for the quarter and 22% to $3.0 billion, or $1.84 per share for the year. Margins expanded to 61% in the quarter, and 58% over the last twelve months.

Distributable earnings (“DE”) were $767 million, or $0.47 per share in the quarter and $2.7 billion, or $1.65 per share over the last twelve months, up 18% and 14%, respectively.

Operating Results

Fee-bearing capital grew to $603 billion, up 12% year-over-year, driven by record quarterly fundraising of $35 billion and $112 billion in the past twelve months. Fundraising growth was supported by a growing suite of complementary strategies and continued growth in insurance inflows. Some recent fundraising highlights include:

In November, we launched a $100 billion global AI infrastructure program, anchored by the Brookfield AI Infrastructure Fund (“BAIIF”). The fund is targeting $10 billion of equity commitments, of which it has already secured $5 billion of commitments. This first-of-its-kind strategy will focus on investing in the physical infrastructure that powers AI, including AI factories, power generation, compute infrastructure and other strategic adjacencies. We expect a first close in the first half of 2026.

We launched two private equity funds: the seventh vintage of our private equity flagship fund and a new private equity vehicle for wealth investors. Both strategies are entering the market at a favorable point for our operator-led approach focused on industrial and essential services businesses. We expect to hold a first close for the flagship during the first half of 2026, and expect it to be our largest private equity strategy ever.

In January, we held a final close for our Pinegrove opportunistic strategy, raising $2.2 billion, exceeding its initial target and ranking among the industry’s largest first-time venture secondaries funds ever raised.



The market environment for investment remains strong. In the quarter, we deployed $13 billion across our business, bringing our total capital invested to $66 billion, our strongest year ever.

At the same time, market conditions have supported increased transaction activity and our ability to monetize investments at strong valuations. During the quarter, we sold $20 billion of assets, realizing $13 billion of equity value. In total, this increased monetizations in 2025 to nearly $80 billion, realizing $50 billion of equity.

Fourth quarter highlights of our activities across each of our business groups include:

Infrastructure

Fundraising: We raised $7.0 billion, including $5.0 billion raised for our inaugural AI infrastructure fund. We raised $900 million for our infrastructure private wealth strategy, which now stands at nearly $8.0 billion, and an additional $900 million for our supercore infrastructure strategy.

We raised $7.0 billion, including $5.0 billion raised for our inaugural AI infrastructure fund. We raised $900 million for our infrastructure private wealth strategy, which now stands at nearly $8.0 billion, and an additional $900 million for our supercore infrastructure strategy. Deployment: We invested $800 million, including the acquisition of SK Aircore, an industrial gas business in South Korea.

We invested $800 million, including the acquisition of SK Aircore, an industrial gas business in South Korea. Monetizations: We monetized $1.6 billion, including the partial sale of our investment in PD Ports, one of the U.K.’s major port groups and the initial public offering of Rockpoint Gas Storage, a North American independent natural gas storage operator.



Renewable Power & Transition

Fundraising: We raised $1.1 billion, including $650 million issued by our public affiliate, BEP.

We raised $1.1 billion, including $650 million issued by our public affiliate, BEP. Monetizations: We monetized $2.4 billion, including the sale of a ~1.5 GW portfolio of operating solar distributed generation assets in North America.

Private Equity

Fundraising: We raised $1.6 billion, including $900 million for our private equity special situations strategy, and $300 million for our inaugural Pinegrove opportunistic strategy of $2.2 billion, which held its final close in January.



Real Estate

Deployments: We deployed $1.8 billion, across a diversified pool of investments, primarily in logistics and hospitality.

We deployed $1.8 billion, across a diversified pool of investments, primarily in logistics and hospitality. Monetizations: We monetized $2.6 billion, including the sale of ±90 manufactured housing communities in the U.S., Ecoworld, a business park in India, and a prime logistics center in South Korea.

Credit

Fundraising: We raised $23 billion of capital, including nearly $9.0 billion from Brookfield Wealth Solutions. We also raised $5.6 billion from long-term private funds, including $1.4 billion for our fourth vintage infrastructure mezzanine fund, $4.0 billion for perpetual credit funds, and $3.2 billion for liquid credit strategies.

We raised $23 billion of capital, including nearly $9.0 billion from Brookfield Wealth Solutions. We also raised $5.6 billion from long-term private funds, including $1.4 billion for our fourth vintage infrastructure mezzanine fund, $4.0 billion for perpetual credit funds, and $3.2 billion for liquid credit strategies. Deployments: We deployed $8.5 billion, including $1.6 billion from our flagship opportunistic credit strategy and $300 million from our infrastructure mezzanine fund.

We deployed $8.5 billion, including $1.6 billion from our flagship opportunistic credit strategy and $300 million from our infrastructure mezzanine fund. Monetizations: We monetized $5.1 billion, including $3.1 billion across our opportunistic credit strategies, and $1.2 billion across strategic credit vehicles.



Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships

AI Joint Venture: In December, we announced a strategic partnership with Qai, Qatar’s national AI company, to establish a $20 billion joint venture focused on artificial intelligence infrastructure. The joint venture will be executed through our recently launched AI Infrastructure fund and will serve as a cornerstone of our broader global AI infrastructure program, which aims to deploy over $100 billion of total investment.

In December, we announced a strategic partnership with Qai, Qatar’s national AI company, to establish a $20 billion joint venture focused on artificial intelligence infrastructure. The joint venture will be executed through our recently launched AI Infrastructure fund and will serve as a cornerstone of our broader global AI infrastructure program, which aims to deploy over $100 billion of total investment. Oaktree: In October, we announced the acquisition of the final 26% of Oaktree that we do not already own for total consideration of approximately $3.0 billion, with BAM funding approximately $1.6 billion and Brookfield Corporation funding $1.4 billion. BAM will acquire Oaktree’s fee-related earnings, carried interest in certain funds and their partner manager interests. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

In October, we announced the acquisition of the final 26% of Oaktree that we do not already own for total consideration of approximately $3.0 billion, with BAM funding approximately $1.6 billion and Brookfield Corporation funding $1.4 billion. BAM will acquire Oaktree’s fee-related earnings, carried interest in certain funds and their partner manager interests. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Angel Oak: In October, we completed the acquisition of a majority interest in Angel Oak, a leading asset manager focused on specialty mortgage and consumer credit solutions with over $10 billion of fee-bearing capital.



Uncalled Fund Commitments and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2025, we had $134 billion of uncalled fund commitments, $63 billion of which will commence earning fees of approximately $630 million annually once deployed.

We had corporate liquidity of $3.0 billion as of December 31, 2025, comprised of cash, short term financial assets, and the undrawn capacity on our revolving credit. In November, we issued $1.0 billion of senior notes, including $600 million of five-year senior unsecured notes with a coupon of 4.653% and $400 million of 10-year senior unsecured notes with a coupon of 5.298%.

End Notes

See Reconciliation of Net Income to FRE and DE on page 7 and Non-GAAP and Performance Measures section on page 9 . Other income includes BAM's portion of equity method investments’ realized carried interest, investment income, interest expense and other items.

Brookfield Asset Management



Balance Sheets Unaudited

As at

(US$ millions)

Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2025 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,583 $ 404 Accounts receivable and other 731 714 Investments 9,818 9,355 Investments of consolidated funds 505 251 Due from affiliates 3,280 2,500 Deferred income tax assets and other assets 1,134 933 Total assets $ 17,051 $ 14,157 Liabilities Accounts payable and other $ 2,912 $ 1,577 Corporate borrowings 2,478 — Borrowings of consolidated funds 462 251 Due to affiliates 720 1,092 Deferred income tax liabilities 169 46 Total liabilities 6,741 2,966 Preferred shares redeemable non-controlling interest 1,398 2,103 Equity 8,912 9,088 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,051 $ 14,157





Brookfield Asset Management



Statements of Operations Unaudited

For the periods ended

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec. 31,

Dec. 31, Dec. 31,

Dec. 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues Management and incentive fee revenues $ 1,085 $ 901 $ 3,944 $ 3,381 Carried interest income 158 29 209 16 Other revenues 151 133 664 583 Total revenues 1,394 1,063 4,817 3,980 Expenses Compensation and operating (447 ) (407 ) (1,783 ) (1,565 ) Interest (39 ) (5 ) (115 ) (22 ) Carried interest allocation compensation (4 ) (11 ) (146 ) (93 ) Total expenses (490 ) (423 ) (2,044 ) (1,680 ) Other (expenses) income (43 ) 24 (250 ) (93 ) Share of income from equity method investments 53 145 402 339 Income before taxes 914 809 2,925 2,546 Income tax expense (299 ) (129 ) (527 ) (438 ) Net income 615 680 2,398 2,108 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (55 ) 8 87 60 Net income attributable to BAM $ 560 $ 688 $ 2,485 $ 2,168 Net income attributable to BAM per share Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.43 $ 1.54 $ 1.35 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.42 $ 1.52 $ 1.34





SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO FEE-RELATED EARNINGS AND DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS Unaudited

For the periods ended

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec. 31,

Dec. 31, Dec. 31,

Dec. 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 615 $ 680 $ 2,398 $ 2,108 Add or subtract the following: Provision for taxes1 299 129 527 438 Depreciation and amortization2 24 3 68 14 Carried interest allocations3 (158 ) (29 ) (209 ) (16 ) Carried interest allocation compensation3 4 11 146 93 Other income and expenses4 43 (24 ) 250 93 Interest expense5 39 5 115 22 Interest and dividend revenue5 (36 ) (26 ) (129 ) (143 ) Other revenues6 (115 ) (59 ) (570 ) (372 ) Share of income from equity method investments7 (53 ) (145 ) (402 ) (339 ) Fee-related earnings of equity method investments at our share7 153 95 494 330 Compensation costs recovered from affiliates8 48 34 298 218 Other adjustments9 4 3 9 10 Fee-related earnings 867 677 2,995 2,456 Add: Investment & other income (net of interest expense)10 (8 ) 52 33 170 Add: Equity-based compensation costs 8 8 44 38 Less: Cash taxes11 (100 ) (88 ) (377 ) (301 ) Distributable earnings $ 767 $ 649 $ 2,695 $ 2,363

This adjustment removes the impact of income tax provisions on the basis that we do not believe this item reflects the present value of the actual tax obligations that we expect to incur over the long-term due to the substantial deferred tax assets of BAM. This adjustment removes the depreciation and amortization on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, which are non-cash in nature and therefore excluded from FRE as well as certain capital depreciation costs recharged from BAM's affiliates. These adjustments remove the impact of both unrealized and realized carried interest allocations and the associated compensation expense. Unrealized carried interest allocations and associated compensation expense are non-cash in nature. Carried interest allocations and associated compensation costs are included in DE once realized. This adjustment removes other income and expenses associated with fair value changes for consolidated entities and funds. This adjustment removes interest and charges paid or received by consolidated entities and funds. This adjustment adds back other revenues earned that are non-cash in nature. These adjustments remove our share of equity method investments' earnings, including items 1) to 6) above and include its share of equity method investments' fee-related earnings. This item adds back compensation costs that will be borne by affiliates. This adjustment adds base management fees earned from funds that are eliminated upon consolidation and other items. This adjustment adds back other income associated with our portion of partly owned subsidiaries’ investment income, realized carried interest, interest income and interest expense. Represents the impact of cash taxes paid by the business.

RECONCILIATION OF BASE MANAGEMENT AND ADVISORY FEES TO FEE REVENUES

Unaudited

For the periods ended

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec. 31,

Dec. 31, Dec. 31,

Dec. 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Base management and advisory fees $ 873 $ 794 $ 3,384 $ 2,957 Incentive fees1 212 106 561 424 Fee revenues from equity method investments2 438 338 1,569 1,335 Other adjustments3 (11 ) (3 ) (27 ) (10 ) Fee revenues $ 1,512 $ 1,235 $ 5,487 $ 4,706

This adjustment adds incentive distributions that are included in fee revenues. This adjustment adds Oaktree management fees at 100% ownership and our proportionate share of partner manager earnings.

This adjustment involves base management fees earned from funds that are eliminated upon consolidation and other items.



Additional Information

The Letter to Shareholders and the Supplemental Information for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 contain further information on the company’s strategy, operations and financial results. Shareholders are encouraged to read these documents, which are available on BAM’s website.

The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, which have been prepared using U.S. GAAP. The amounts have not been audited by BAM’s external auditor.

BAM’s Board of Directors has reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements, prior to its release.

Information on our dividends can be found on our website under the “Share Information” section at bam.brookfield.com .



Quarterly Earnings Call Details

Investors, analysts and other interested parties can access BAM’s Fourth Quarter 2025 Results, as well as the Letter to Shareholders and Supplemental Information, on its website under the “Reports & SEC Filings” section at bam.brookfield.com .



To participate in the Conference Call today at 10:00 a.m. ET, please preregister at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIdfe871f45bb949b3a37e1f67119f0aa1 .

Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN.



The Conference Call will also be webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ssaib4es . For those unable to participate in the Conference Call, the telephone replay will be archived and available for 90 days, or on our website at bam.brookfield.com .

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield’s heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.



Please note that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on EDGAR and SEDAR+ and can also be found in the investor section of its website at bam.brookfield.com . Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.



For more information, please visit our website at bam.brookfield.com or contact:

Non-GAAP and Performance Measures of our Asset Management Business

This news release and accompanying financial information are based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”).

We make reference to Distributable Earnings (“DE”), which is referring to the sum of its fee-related earnings, realized carried interest, realized principal investments, interest expense, and general and administrative expenses; excluding equity-based compensation costs and depreciation and amortization. The most directly comparable measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of Brookfield Asset Management for DE is net income. This provides insight into earnings received by the company that are available for distribution to common shareholders or to be reinvested into the business.

We use Fee-Related Earnings (“FRE”) and DE to assess our operating results and the value of Brookfield’s business and believe that many shareholders and analysts also find these measures of value to them.

We disclose a number of financial measures in this news release that are calculated and presented using methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial measures, which include FRE and DE, should not be considered as the sole measure of our performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, similar financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution readers that these non-GAAP financial measures or other financial metrics are not standardized under U.S. GAAP and may differ from the financial measures or other financial metrics disclosed by other businesses and, as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and entities.

We provide additional information on key terms and non-GAAP measures in our filings available at bam.brookfield.com .

