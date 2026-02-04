Bowman Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

RESTON, Va., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 after the markets close on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

The company will host a conference call to discuss earnings results at 9:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, March 5, 2026. The company will provide details related to 2026 financial guidance during the call.

To access a webcast of the conference call, please visit the Bowman Investor Relations website at investors.bowman.com or click here. A replay of the webcast will also be available following the event.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With over 2,500 employees and 100 offices throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Betsy Patterson

ir@bowman.com