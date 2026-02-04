WeShop Announces Retail Partnerships with StubHub, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek and Event Tickets Centre Helping Shoppers Gift Experiences this Valentine’s Day

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeShop Holdings Limited (“WeShop” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WSHP), the world’s first community-owned social commerce platform, today announced partnerships with StubHub, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek and Event Tickets Centre on its platform, expanding its experiences category and giving shoppers new ways to purchase live event tickets ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Live entertainment continues to be a popular choice for celebrating special occasions, with consumers increasingly favoring events over physical gifts. Research from McKinsey & Company shows that spending on entertainment outside of the home continues to grow, as consumers prioritise memorable moments. Through partnerships with leading ticket marketplaces, WeShop enables members to access concerts, sporting events and live experiences during key seasonal moments such as Valentine’s Day.

Through WeShop’s ShareBack™ rewards model, members earn WePoints when they shop with participating retailers. WePoints can accumulate through everyday purchases and referrals and may convert into equity in WeShop over time, aligning shopping activity with community ownership in the platform. This model allows members to participate in WeShop’s growth simply by shopping as they normally would.

The announcements of StubHub, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek and Event Tickets Centre further broadens WeShop’s U.S. and U.K. retail offering, which spans categories including fashion, electronics, beauty, home goods, travel and now live entertainment — extending ShareBack™ rewards into experience-led spending.

“Experiences are becoming a core part of consumer spending around seasonal moments like Valentine’s Day,” said James Fox, Head of Commercial at WeShop. “These partnerships allow us to extend our platform into live events, giving members the ability to earn WePoints on ticket purchases they were already planning to make and extending the value of the experience beyond the event itself.”

Retailers are available immediately through the WeShop app.

For more information on WeShop and its growing list of retail partners, visit https://we.shop/mobile-app/ .

About WeShop

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP) is a pioneering social-commerce platform transforming retail through community ownership. Designed to merge shopping, sharing, and investing, WeShop rewards users with equity for their engagement through its proprietary ShareBack™ program, turning everyday purchases and referring friends who shop through the platform into real ownership. With partnerships spanning hundreds of top retailers and over a billion products, WeShop empowers users to build long-term wealth while discovering and sharing what they love. By combining e-commerce, social interaction, and user ownership, WeShop is leading a global retail revolution—where everyone can earn ownership in the company.

ShareBack™ Rewards

The offer and sale of WePoints is registered on a Registration Statement on Form F-1 originally filed on October 17, 2025 (the “ShareBack Prospectus”). Users may obtain a copy of the ShareBack Prospectus and enroll in the program through our website at https://investors.we.shop/sec-filings . This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The offer is being made only pursuant to the ShareBack Prospectus.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the ability for the WeShop community to earn ownership in WeShop. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and WeShop assumes no obligation to update this information. In addition, the events described in these forward-looking statements may not actually arise or may occur in a different manner than anticipated as a result of various factors, including market conditions, as well as other factors described from time to time in WeShop's filings with SEC, including its Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed October 17, 2025 and any amendments thereto available at www.sec.gov.