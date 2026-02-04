Tether Marks Five Years of Budtender Appreciation Week

Toronto, ON, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tether , Canada’s Budtender community and B2B engagement platform, announces the return of Budtender Appreciation Week (B-Week) for its fifth year. Running March 22 to 28, 2026, Tether’s B-Week is a national initiative built to recognize and invest in the frontline professionals who influence product discovery, consumer trust, and retail performance across Canada’s cannabis industry.

Marking a five-year milestone, B-Week 2026 brings the industry together through high engagement, in-person sampling events and national digital opportunities. Events will take place in Kelowna on March 22 , Toronto on March 24 , and Edmonton on March 26 , alongside online giveaways and retail visits across Canada. Each activation is designed to create meaningful connections between Budtenders and brands in environments that prioritize education and appreciation.

Every Tether initiative, including B-Week, is informed by original research. Each year, Tether surveys and analyzes insights from hundreds of cannabis retail workers , capturing perspectives on product knowledge, consumer behaviour, education gaps, retail realities, and brand engagement. These insights directly shape Tether’s event design, educational content, and the strategies and custom solutions it builds for brand partners.

Key findings from the 2025 survey and ~400 Budtenders:

Budtenders are experienced and influential, with 50 percent reporting three or more years of industry experience and 60 percent regularly discussing their role on social media, reinforcing their position as trusted voices.

Product sampling is essential to recommendation, with 100 percent of surveyed Budtenders stating that sampling helps them make better recommendations.

While 81 percent of Budtenders report having access to quality cannabis education, product knowledge continues to be the top area where Budtenders want more training, highlighting an opportunity for brands to support education beyond one-off touchpoints.

Brand relationships influence post-event engagement. Budtenders ranked relationship quality with brand representatives, continued education, and product quality as the top factors that determine whether they engage with a brand after an event.

Budtenders are key drivers of consumer behaviour. 65 percent report that customer knowledge has increased year over year, with Budtender recommendations ranking among the top influences on purchasing decisions, alongside price and product format.

Budtenders value community as much as product access. 90 percent expressed interest in attending in-person events focused on sampling, social connection, and education, reinforcing that community-led engagement drives stronger brand recall and advocacy.

“In a heavily regulated industry with limited advertising channels, meaningful engagement with Budtenders and retail decision-makers is a strategic imperative for cannabis brands,” says Katie Pringle, CEO and Co-founder of Tether. “Tether bridges that gap by translating Budtender insights into actionable opportunities for brands to earn trust and build long-term relationships that drive sales and sell-through.”

Since launching in 2021, Tether has worked with over 200 cannabis brands in Canada. B-Week specifically has grown into one of the most trusted and well-attended industry initiatives of its kind because of Tether’s ongoing commitment to providing Budtenders with access and opportunity. Brands activate at B-Week to reach a highly engaged retail audience, build credibility through face-to-face education, and demonstrate support for the people shaping the future of cannabis retail.

Attendance at Tether’s Budtender Appreciation Week events is limited to those who meet provincial age requirements. Pre-registration is required. Sampling opportunities are available exclusively to currently employed Budtenders and retailers, with limited tickets available to other industry professionals.



Brands interested in participating can contact Debra Dias at ddias@marigoldpr.com . Tickets are available at tetherbuds.com/events . For more information on upcoming events and initiatives, follow @tetherbuds .





About Tether

Tether is Canada's Budtender community, connecting cannabis brands with a network of over 8,000 Budtenders from across Canada. By providing Budtenders with the necessary education, connections, and resources to succeed and providing brands with a cost-effective way to connect, promote and educate, Tether paves the way for a stronger community and a brighter future for the industry. To learn more, visit tetherbuds.com .

Attachments