AAFA Celebrates Continuation of CDC’s National Asthma Control Program, Calls on Congress to Fund Lifesaving Program in 2027 Budget

Washington, DC, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) applauds Congress for protecting $33.5 million in funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Asthma Control Program (NACP). Funding for NACP was not included in the President’s 2026 budget but was restored by bipartisan effort in Congress to continue the program through September 2026.

“Our community spoke up and Congress listened,” said Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of AAFA. “The restoration of funding for the NACP makes clear that Congress understands and supports the program’s lifesaving work for people who have asthma. The NACP is exactly the kind of program that keeps people healthy and out of the hospital. The NACP helps decrease asthma mortality by 45%. For every $1 spent by NACP, there is a $71 return on investment from reduced health care and economic costs related to asthma.”

AAFA supporters sent more than 2,200 emails to Congress calling for support of and funding for NACP.

The NACP is the only federal program dedicated to monitoring, managing, and preventing asthma. It provides critical funding to asthma programs in 29 states and nationally through four non-governmental organizations. Data from state programs indicate that NACP-funded work:

Reduces missed days of school and work due to asthma

Reduces asthma-related hospitalizations and emergency department visits

Improves asthma management among program participants

“The NACP is a perfect example of a federal program that works,” said Melanie Carver, AAFA’s chief mission officer. “On behalf of the 28 million people in the United States with asthma, we are thrilled to see this program continue. We now turn our attention to next year’s budget and call on Congress to fund – and even expand funding for – NACP in the 2027 budget cycle.”

##

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies, and related conditions through research, education, advocacy, and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of regional chapters, and collaborations with community-based groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the only asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit: aafa.org and kidswithfoodallergies.org

Attachment