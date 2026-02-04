Tilray’s CC Pharma Recognized as a TOP 100 Innovator in Germany

DENSBORN, Germany, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Pharma the pharmaceutical division of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), today announced that CC Pharma, its European pharmaceutical distribution business, has been named a TOP 100 Innovator in Germany, one of the country’s most respected and independent recognitions for innovation among small and mid-sized enterprises.

CC Pharma operates a nationwide pharmaceutical distribution network serving more than 13,000 pharmacies across Germany, providing reliable access to a broad portfolio of prescription and over-the-counter medicines. The company also plays a key role in the distribution of medical cannabis in Germany, leveraging its established infrastructure, regulatory expertise, and long-standing relationships within the healthcare system to support patient access in a highly regulated market.

For more than 25 years, the TOP 100 Innovator Award has recognized companies demonstrating exceptional innovative strength, long-term viability, and future-focused business practices. Winners are selected through a rigorous, science-based evaluation that assesses innovation management, forward-looking strategy, and sustainable competitiveness, making the TOP 100 seal a trusted signal to customers, suppliers, financial institutions, media, and prospective employees.

Rajnish Ohri, President, International, Tilray Brands, stated, “This recognition underscores CC Pharma’s role as a forward-thinking, reliable partner within Germany’s pharmaceutical ecosystem. Innovation is not just about technology, it’s about building resilient systems, anticipating market needs, and consistently delivering value to partners and patients. CC Pharma exemplifies this approach, and this award reinforces the strength of our European pharmaceutical platform.”

Mathias Bossen, Managing Director of CC Pharma, stated, “We are proud to be recognized as a TOP 100 Innovator in Germany. This award validates the work of our entire team and our focus on continuous improvement, digitalization, and long-term partnerships. It confirms that CC Pharma is well positioned for the future and remains a trusted, innovative partner for customers, suppliers, and stakeholders across the pharmaceutical value chain.”

CC Pharma’s selection as a TOP 100 Innovator reflects its disciplined innovation strategy, strong regional footprint, and commitment to operational excellence in a highly regulated market. The award also highlights CC Pharma’s position as an attractive employer and an important contributor to Germany’s healthcare supply chain.

About CC Pharma

CC Pharma is a leading pharmaceutical distributor in Germany, serving pharmacies nationwide with a broad portfolio of branded and generic medicines. As part of Tilray Brands, CC Pharma combines local market expertise with the scale, discipline, and strategic resources of a global organization.

For more information on CC Pharma, visit https://www.cc-pharma.de/en/

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray, Aphria, Broken Coast, Symbios and Navcora. Tilray grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Europe, first in Portugal and later in Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is one of the largest suppliers of medical cannabis to patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers, and governments, in 20 countries and across five continents.

For more information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Europe, Tilray Medical Canada, and Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

