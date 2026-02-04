Pico Expands Market Coverage with New Global Venues Across Key Asset Classes

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading provider of mission-critical technology services, software, data, and analytics for the global financial markets community, today announced continued global expansion of its venue coverage, reinforcing its commitment to enabling clients with seamless, low-latency access to liquidity as markets evolve toward 24/7 trading.

Over the past year, Pico has added support for a diverse set of venues across APAC (Asia-Pacific), EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), and the Americas. These integrations reflect the accelerating demand for resilient, high-performance infrastructure capable of powering continuous global market participation.

Notable additions include APAC venues such as Japan Alternative Market (JAX) and Osaka Digital Exchange (ODX), European fixed income connectivity with MTS Markets, and new North American integrations including Level ATS, 24X National Exchange, Bruce ATS, Cboe BZX Complex Orders, MIAX Futures Onyx, Cboe U.S. Treasuries, Nasdaq PHLX Fusion, BrokerTec Chicago and the Texas Stock Exchange UAT (TXSE).

“We are excited to broaden Pico’s coverage with new venues that reflect how global markets are evolving,” said Stacie Swanstrom, Head of Market Services at Pico. “Clients need reliable access to liquidity across regions and asset classes, especially as overnight and extended-hours trading accelerate. This expansion strengthens Pico’s position as a comprehensive platform that supports continuous market participation.”

The expansion of global venue coverage also lays the groundwork for broader Redline software support within Pico’s technology ecosystem, enabling access to ultra low-latency normalized market data, order execution and market data replay.

Explore more on how modern infrastructure is reshaping capital markets in Pico’s latest blog: Modernizing Rates Trading: Why the Future Belongs to Low-Latency Infrastructure

About Pico

Pico is a leading global provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Pico’s technology and services power mission-critical systems for global banks, exchanges, electronic trading firms, quantitative hedge funds, and financial technology service providers. Pico provides a best-in-class portfolio of innovative, transparent, low-latency markets solutions coupled with an agile and expert service delivery model. Instant access to financial markets is provided via PicoNet™, a globally comprehensive network platform instrumented natively with Corvil to generate analytics and telemetry. Clients choose Pico when they want the freedom to move fast and create an operational edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets.

To learn more about Pico, please visit https://www.pico.net

