Aurora Mobile CEO Named as 2025 Greater Bay Area Strategic Emerging Industry Youth Leader

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, was named as a 2025 Greater Bay Area (GBA) Strategic Emerging Industry Youth Leader by the Shenzhen Strategic Emerging Industry Development and Promotion Association. This distinction is in recognition of Mr. Luo’s significant contributions to developer services, big data, and artificial intelligence, as well as his leadership in spearheading Aurora Mobile’s international expansion and the development of its intelligent customer engagement system.

The award recognizes young entrepreneurs who have delivered exceptional practical value through technological innovation, industrial upgrading, and global expansion within the GBA’s strategic emerging sectors. The accolade reflects both Mr. Luo’s executive leadership and the industry’s recognition of Aurora Mobile’s overseas strategy and the role it is playing in empowering GBA companies to scale globally.

Under Mr. Luo’s leadership, Aurora Mobile has prioritized a dual-engine growth strategy of international expansion and AI integration. The Company is committed to providing intelligent, end-to-end user engagement and growth solutions for global companies. By driving technological innovation with localized services, Aurora Mobile has established robust service networks across key regions, including North America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. These networks provide reliable, compliant infrastructure for Chinese companies expanding abroad and international brands operating domestically in China who are seeking to optimize operations through digital marketing, user engagement, and AI-powered customer support.

Powering the Company’s overseas expansion is EngageLab which offers omnichannel customer engagement and marketing solutions including App Push, Web Push, Email, SMS, WhatsApp Business API, OTP, CAPTCHA, overseas one-click login, marketing automation, and LiveDesk. Supporting multi-lingual and multi-time-zone operations, EngageLab ensures seamless compatibility with global mobile devices and communication channels. This allows companies to engage users efficiently and reliably across regions, driving user growth and business conversion. Within this framework, LiveDesk serves as a standardized module that supports workflows for online services and intelligent customer support, providing a critical touchpoint for end-user interaction.

Aurora Mobile has developed a unified platform that consolidates user data from multiple channels and products. This enables companies to achieve consistent identity verification and behavioral tracking across various scenarios. Businesses can access a full-lifecycle, end-to-end view of user data through Aurora Mobile's service platform for marketing campaigns, AI-powered customer service, and identity verification. This enables precise marketing, personalized services, and intelligent decision-making. Aurora Mobile integrates multi-channel user data from apps, websites, emails, SMS, WhatsApp, and more to create unified user profiles. The Company strictly adheres to international data compliance standards to safeguard global user data and privacy, providing a secure foundation for global operations.

GPTBots.ai, the Company’s enterprise-grade AI agent platform, provides the underlying technology for both EngageLab and LiveDesk. Leveraging this technical foundation, LiveDesk offers 24/7 automated responses, multilingual Q&A, and sophisticated knowledge base integration. All customer leads and interaction data are centrally managed within the LiveDesk system. This secures data and enhances service efficiency and customer satisfaction while ensuring a consistent user experience.

Leveraging its global service network, EngageLab's omnichannel interaction and unified user data platform, and GPTBots.ai's AI capabilities, Aurora Mobile is providing companies with one-stop customer engagement solutions to support their growth.

Mr. Luo, commented, “I am honored to receive this award which serves as a testament to our team's long-term dedication to innovation. The GBA possesses unique geographical and industrial advantages, making it an essential hub for Chinese companies seeking global reach. Moving forward, we will continue to strengthen our localized service capabilities in the region, enhance EngageLab product suite, improve LiveDesk’s intelligent customer service capabilities, unified user data infrastructure, and the underlying AI technology of GPTBots.ai. We remain committed to helping more companies in the GBA and across China connect with global users in a compliant and efficient manner.”

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

