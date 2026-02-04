Anish Dave Named President of the National Real Estate Investors Association (National REIA)

MIAMI, FL, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Real Estate Investors Association (National REIA) today announced the appointment of Anish Dave as President, effective immediately. In this role, Dave will lead the organization’s strategic direction, investor education initiatives, and national engagement efforts. More information is available at www.nationalreia.org.

National REIA is one of the largest real estate investor organizations in the United States, representing over 40,000 members through 120 local chapters and affiliates nationwide. The organization also maintains a national partnership with The Home Depot, providing National REIA members with access to Pro Xtra benefits, preferred pricing, and potential rebates designed to support real estate investors and rehabilitation professionals nationwide.

Dave brings more than 25 years of experience in real estate investing, finance, and organizational leadership. He currently serves as President of BPM Real Estate Investors Association (BPM REIA), based in South Florida, where he leads one of the region’s most active investor education communities.

Throughout his career, Dave has flipped numerous homes and helped hundreds of students learn real estate investing through hands-on education, mentorship, and real-world application. His approach emphasizes ethical investing, disciplined execution, and long-term wealth creation.

Dave is also a founding member of Next Million Mastermind, a national entrepreneurial mastermind focused on business growth, leadership development, and wealth creation among high-performing entrepreneurs.

In addition, Dave serves as a Board Member of the National Society of Strategic Investors (NSOSI), an organization comprised of accredited investors focused on strategic investments and operating businesses. He is also recognized within the Pro Athlete Community (PAC) as a wholesale and rehabilitation real estate expert, advising current and former professional athletes on evaluating, structuring, and executing real estate investment opportunities as they build long-term wealth beyond their athletic careers.

“It is an honor to serve as President of the National REIA,” said Dave. “National REIA plays a vital role in educating, connecting, and empowering real estate investors across the country. I look forward to building on its strong foundation while expanding its reach, relevance, and impact nationwide.”

Born in India, raised in New Jersey, and now based in South Florida, Dave holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of South Florida. His appointment marks a historic milestone as the first Indian and Asian-born President in the organization’s history, reflecting National REIA’s continued evolution and commitment to inclusive leadership.

Dave remains focused on strengthening investor education, ethical practices, and collaboration across local and national markets to support the long-term success of real estate investors nationwide.

About the National Real Estate Investors Association (National REIA)

The National Real Estate Investors Association (National REIA) is a member-driven organization dedicated to advancing the success of real estate investors across the United States through education, advocacy, professional development, and a nationwide network of local chapters and affiliates. Learn more at www.nationalreia.org