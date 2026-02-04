Ligand to Present at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: LGND) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Todd Davis and Chief Financial Officer Tavo Espinoza will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference, which will be held virtually, on February 25, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Ligand management is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with investors and attendees during the conference. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact their Oppenheimer representative.

