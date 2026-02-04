newcleo raises over USD 125 million in 2025 to support next phase of international growth

PARIS, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- newcleo, a European developer of advanced nuclear technologies, today announced the close of an USD 85 million1 financing round, bringing total funds raised in the past 12 months to over USD 125 million. This funding round brings total funds raised by the company since 2021 to over USD 755 million.

The round included continued support from existing shareholders such as venture capital firms Kairos and Indaco Ventures, asset manager Azimut Investments (Azimut Group), the CERN pension fund and heavy industrial components manufacturer Walter Tosto, alongside new industrial investors including steel mill manufacturer Danieli & C. (Euronext Milan: DAN), cement and concrete manufacturer Cementir Holding NV (Euronext STAR Milan: CEM), and valves manufacturer Orion Valves (through its investment vehicle Ecoline), as well as investment vehicles backed by industrial families active in the oil, hydrogen and plastics sectors. Technology company NextChem (part of engineering group MARIE – Euronext Milan: MAIRE) has also become a newcleo shareholder following the establishment of NEXT-N, a JV focused on the development of high value engineering services and technologies for the conventional island and balance of plant for the global SMR market.

“Our ability to deliver impactful low-carbon energy solutions for energy-intensive firms is proving an attractive investment rationale for both industrial and financial investors,” said newcleo CEO Stefano Buono, “Our tangible progress in licensing, R&D, vertical integration and geographic expansion is seen by investors as a key differentiator in the race to deliver clean, safe and affordable nuclear energy. This financing will support the continued deployment of our R&D infrastructure in Europe, including the construction of PRECURSOR, our non-nuclear reactor, and accelerate our expansion in the US, which today represents the most dynamic market for advanced reactor technologies. The US is also home to key institutional, strategically aligned investors and market opportunities that we are eager to explore”.

By combining proven lead-cooled fast reactor (LFR) technology with advanced fuel derived from recycled nuclear waste, newcleo supports the development of decarbonized, energy-intensive industries by supplying steady, abundant and competitive electricity and industrial heat.

The company collaborates with industry leading firms and industrial groups to adapt its innovative technologies to the needs of its end users. Currently, the company has established collaborations with ship builder Fincantieri (for nuclear-powered ships), offshore engineering company SAIPEM (for floating nuclear power plants), chemicals and engineering company MAIRE (for green chemicals production), and steel mill manufacturer Danieli (for green steel manufacturing) among others.

newcleo is progressing at pace across licensing, siting, R&D and commercial partnerships with a clear regulatory pathway and an international commercialization strategy:

In France, the company has submitted its nuclear safety program for both its advanced fuel manufacturing facility and advanced reactor design and aims to apply for construction licenses for both facility types by the end of 2027. The company has secured a site in Nogent-sur-Seine to host the advanced fuel manufacturing facility and has initiated the land acquisition process for a site in Chinon to deploy the advanced reactor.

the company has submitted its nuclear safety program for both its advanced fuel manufacturing facility and advanced reactor design and aims to apply for construction licenses for both facility types by the end of 2027. The company has secured a site in Nogent-sur-Seine to host the advanced fuel manufacturing facility and has initiated the land acquisition process for a site in Chinon to deploy the advanced reactor. In Italy , newcleo is building a state-of-the-art R&D and Qualification facility at ENEA’s Brasimone Research Center, where it has already completed the construction of OTHELLO, a 2 MW loop-type system to qualify key components and solutions of its LFR technology. The site will also host PRECURSOR, a 10 MW lead-cooled non-nuclear test system designed to integrate all reactor subsystems up to the turbine, representative of commercial scale operations. PRECURSOR will be the most powerful non-nuclear reactor with integrated power conversion ever built. The company plans to complete the construction of PRECURSOR by end of 2026 and to commission it in the early months of 2027. Like OTHELLO, PRECURSOR is completely designed, procured and built by newcleo’s subsidiary EPCM and manufacturing companies SRS and Fucina, testifying to the success of newcleo’s vertical integration strategy.

, newcleo is building a state-of-the-art R&D and Qualification facility at ENEA’s Brasimone Research Center, where it has already completed the construction of OTHELLO, a 2 MW loop-type system to qualify key components and solutions of its LFR technology. The site will also host PRECURSOR, a 10 MW lead-cooled non-nuclear test system designed to integrate all reactor subsystems up to the turbine, representative of commercial scale operations. PRECURSOR will be the most powerful non-nuclear reactor with integrated power conversion ever built. The company plans to complete the construction of PRECURSOR by end of 2026 and to commission it in the early months of 2027. Like OTHELLO, PRECURSOR is completely designed, procured and built by newcleo’s subsidiary EPCM and manufacturing companies SRS and Fucina, testifying to the success of newcleo’s vertical integration strategy. In Slovakia , newcleo has established Newvys, a joint venture with Slovakia’s state-owned nuclear decommissioning company JAVYS, to deploy up to four 200 MWe reactors at the Jaslovske Bohunice nuclear site.

, newcleo has established Newvys, a joint venture with Slovakia’s state-owned nuclear decommissioning company JAVYS, to deploy up to four 200 MWe reactors at the Jaslovske Bohunice nuclear site. In the US, newcleo and Oklo have signed a strategic partnership to advance the domestic nuclear fuel ecosystem and the construction of advanced nuclear fuel manufacturing infrastructure.

With a growing capital base, an expanding international footprint, and clear regulatory and industrial progress, newcleo is uniquely positioned to move from development to deployment and to support the next phase of growth for advanced nuclear energy.

About newcleo



newcleo is an innovative nuclear energy company developing Advanced Modular Reactors (AMRs) cooled by liquid lead, and nuclear fuel from reprocessed nuclear waste, with the goal of delivering abundant, competitive, low-carbon energy. The company was founded by physicist-entrepreneur Stefano Buono following the USD 3.9 billion sale of his previous venture – NASDAQ-listed nuclear medicine company Advanced Accelerator Applications - to Novartis. With over USD 80 million in revenue in 2024, over USD 750 million in private funding, and more than 900 highly skilled employees across Europe and the US, the company has built a network of over 100 industry partnerships and supports its growth through the targeted acquisition and vertical integration of key companies in the nuclear supply chain. Visit www.newcleo.com

For media enquiries



Newcleo press office

media@newcleo.com

European media enquiries

newcleo@brunswickgroup.com

US media enquiries

newcleo@icrinc.com

_______________________________

1 1 EUR = 1,1741 USD