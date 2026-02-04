Feed Scarborough Launches Door-to-Door Online Foodbank to Support Community Members with Reduced Mobility

SCARBOROUGH, Ontario, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feed Scarborough first launched Canada’s first online foodbank in 2020, pioneering a model that allowed community members to order food online and access food through curbside pickup. Building on five years of successful operation and community impact, the organization is now introducing a new iteration of the program designed specifically to support individuals with mobility challenges through door-to-door delivery.



The Door-to-Door Online Foodbank is designed to remove physical and accessibility barriers that prevent individuals and families from accessing nutritious food. Through a secure online ordering system, eligible clients can select the food items that best meet their needs and receive deliveries directly at their homes, ensuring access is maintained with dignity and ease.

Unlike traditional food assistance models that rely on pre-made food hampers, Feed Scarborough’s online foodbank prioritizes client choice. This approach allows individuals to select foods aligned with their dietary needs, cultural preferences, and household circumstances, reinforcing autonomy while challenging long-standing assumptions about charitable food delivery.

“This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to meeting people where they are,” said Suman Roy , Founder & CEO of Feed Scarborough. “Food insecurity is not just about access to food — it’s about access with dignity. By introducing a door-to-door model, we are supporting community members who may otherwise be left behind due to mobility challenges.”

Grounded in the belief that food is a human right, the Door-to-Door Online Foodbank represents Feed Scarborough’s broader focus on long-term, systems-level solutions that strengthen community resilience while expanding equitable access to nutritious food.

Community members interested in learning more about Feed Scarborough’s programs or the online foodbank can visit www.feedscarborough.ca.

About Feed Scarborough

Feed Scarborough is a Scarborough-based nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing food insecurity through innovative, community-centered programs. By focusing on dignity, resilience, and long-term solutions, Feed Scarborough works to ensure access to nutritious food while strengthening community well-being across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area.

Media Contact

Jastinder Toor

Manager, Communications

Email: jastinder@feedscarborough.ca

Phone: 416-936-3975