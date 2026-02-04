ABM Completes Acquisition of WGNSTAR, Strengthening Leadership in Semiconductor Technical Services

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM) a major provider of facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, today completed the previously announced acquisition of WGNSTAR, a leading provider of technical and operational solutions for the semiconductor and high-technology industries.

Scott Salmirs, President and CEO of ABM commented, “We are excited to officially welcome WGNSTAR’s talented team to ABM. This acquisition expands our technical capabilities in the world’s most sophisticated semiconductor fabrication environments. WGNSTAR’s deep expertise in cleanroom operations and production tool management, as well as their culture of excellence, make them an ideal fit as we continue to grow our technical services portfolio.”

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions. Every day, our over 100,000 team members deliver essential services that make spaces cleaner, safer, and more efficient, enhancing the overall occupant experience.

ABM serves a wide range of market sectors including commercial real estate, aviation, mission critical, and manufacturing and distribution. With over $8 billion in annual revenue and a blue-chip client base, ABM delivers innovative technologies and sustainable solutions that enhance facilities and empower clients to achieve their goals. Committed to creating smarter, more connected spaces, ABM is investing in the future to meet evolving challenges and build a healthier, thriving world. ABM: Driving possibility, together.

For more information, visit www.abm.com.

Cautionary Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements addressing the acquisition of WGNSTAR by ABM. In this context, we make forward-looking statements related to future expectations, estimates and projections that are uncertain, and often contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “opportunity,” “pursue,” “predict,” “position,” “should,” “target” or other similar words or phrases. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) the acquisition of WGNSTAR may not provide the benefits that we anticipate receiving due to any number of factors, including inability to retain WGNSTAR’s existing customers and the inability of WGNSTAR to continue to grow its sales to new and existing customers; (ii) we may not be able to successfully cross-sell business between our existing customers and WGNSTAR’s existing services, or expand services to new customers; and (iii) we may encounter unanticipated costs related to the acquisition. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties we face, see ABM’s risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. We urge readers to consider these risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

