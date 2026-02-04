Unicycive Therapeutics to Participate in a Fireside Chat at Guggenheim’s Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease (the “Company” or “Unicycive”), today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Unicycive website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations. To schedule a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact your Guggenheim conference representative.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive’s lead investigational treatment is oxylanthanum carbonate, a novel phosphate binding agent currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease who are on dialysis. Unicycive’s second investigational treatment UNI-494 is intended for the treatment of conditions related to acute kidney injury. It has been granted orphan drug designation (ODD) by the FDA for the prevention of Delayed Graft Function (DGF) in kidney transplant patients and has completed a Phase 1 dose-ranging safety study in healthy volunteers. For more information, please visit Unicycive.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Investor Contact:

Kevin Gardner

LifeSci Advisors

kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Layne Litsinger

Real Chemistry

llitsinger@realchemistry.com

SOURCE: Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.