The Judge Group Earns ClearlyRated's 2026 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent 10 Year Diamond Award

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the twelfth year in a row, The Judge Group, an international leader in business technology consulting, learning and development, managed services, and talent solutions, is celebrating a double win after earning two prestigious honors from ClearlyRated, the staffing industry’s premier provider of independent service quality benchmarks.

Judge has been awarded the 2026 Best of Staffing® Client 10 Year Diamond Award, for providing superior service to clients for at least 10 consecutive years. This year, 85.4% of clients rated Judge a 9 or 10 out of 10—far surpassing the industry’s average of 55%.

Judge also received the 2026 Best of Staffing® Talent 10 Year Diamond Award, a testament to the company’s long-standing commitment to deliver exceptional experiences for job seekers. 79% of candidates placed gave Judge top satisfaction scores, compared to the industry average of 50%.

“Earning this recognition from ClearlyRated again affirms the strong results of our ongoing commitment to quality service,” said Martin “Marty” Judge III, CEO of The Judge Group. “It inspires us to keep raising the bar and ensuring our clients and consultants receive the very best experience.”

"It’s an honor to introduce the 2026 Best of Staffing award winners," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "These companies keep client experience front and center, pushing the envelope in innovative service approaches. Congratulations to all!"

The Judge Group is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia and is located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035. For more information about The Judge Group, visit www.judge.com

About The Judge Group

The Judge Group is an international leader in business technology consulting, learning and development, managed services, and talent solutions. With over 30 locations across the United States, Canada, and India, Judge is proud to partner with the best and brightest companies in business today, including over 60 of the Fortune 100.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated helps B2B service firms gain actionable insights to stop client issues from becoming lost revenue, expand their business with existing clients, and attract new ones. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Media Contact:

Jessica Walsh

Director, Content Development

+1 610-784-8389

jwalsh02@judge.com