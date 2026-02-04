Vishay Intertechnology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, today announced results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Highlights

  • 4Q 2025 revenues of $800.9 million
  • Gross margin was 19.6% and included the negative impact of approximately 130 basis points related to Newport
  • 4Q 2025 GAAP EPS of $0.01
  • 4Q 2025 book-to-bill of 1.20 with book-to-bill of 1.27 for semiconductors and 1.13 for passive components
  • Backlog at quarter end was 4.9 months

“Fourth quarter financial results capped a year of steadily improving performance. Revenue was 1.3% higher than the third quarter, reflecting growing demand for a broad range of industrial and AI-related power applications, with growth in each channel, led by distribution. Orders for the quarter reached a three-year high and we ended the quarter with a book-to-bill of 1.20,” said Joel Smejkal, president and CEO. ”As a result, we enter 2026 ready to take off as we push our factories to maintain competitive lead times and win our customers’ trust, push to outperform the market and push to advance our strategy to accelerate revenue growth, elevate profitability and enhance our return on capital.”

1Q 2026 Outlook
For the first quarter of 2026, management expects revenues in the range of $800 million and $830 million and a gross profit margin in the range of 19.9% +/- 50 basis points, including the negative impact of approximately 50 to 75 basis points related to Newport.

Conference Call
A conference call to discuss Vishay’s fourth quarter financial results is scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET. To participate in the live conference call, please pre-register at  VSH 4Q25 Earnings Call. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN.  

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com. 

There will be a replay of the conference call available on the Investor Relations website approximately one hour following the call and will remain available for 30 days.  

About Vishay
Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and healthcare markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech®. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted gross margin; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including forecasted revenues and margins, return on capital investment, capacity expansion, product lead times, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions such as “will,” “expect,” “push” or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; volatility in prices for metals and materials; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DNA of tech® is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Executive Vice President, Corporate Development
+1-610-644-1300

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.    
Summary of Operations    
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)    
     
 Years ended 
 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 
     
     
Net revenues$3,069,048  $2,937,587  
Costs of products sold 2,474,165   2,311,295  
Gross profit 594,883   626,292  
  Gross margin 19.4%  21.3% 
     
Selling, general, and administrative expenses* 538,015   513,564  
Restructuring and severance costs -   40,614  
Impairment of goodwill -   66,487  
Operating income 56,868   5,627  
  Operating margin 1.9%  0.2% 
     
Other income (expense):    
  Interest expense (38,651)  (27,480) 
  Other 7,296   19,464  
  Total other income (expense) - net (31,355)  (8,016) 
     
Income (loss) before taxes 25,513   (2,389) 
     
Income tax expense 34,491   27,366  
     
Net earnings (loss) (8,978)  (29,755) 
     
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests -   1,395  
     
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders$(8,978) $(31,150) 
     
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$(0.07) $(0.23) 
     
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$(0.07) $(0.23) 
     
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 135,737   136,964  
     
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 135,737   136,964  
     
Cash dividends per share$0.40  $0.40  
     
* Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 include a ($11,293) benefit recognized upon the favorable resolution of a contingency. 
     


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.      
Summary of Operations      
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)      
       
 Fiscal quarters ended 
 December 31, 2025 September 27, 2025 December 31, 2024 
       
Net revenues$800,922  $790,640  $714,716  
Costs of products sold 644,135   636,781   572,584  
Gross profit 156,787   153,859   142,132  
  Gross margin 19.6%  19.5%  19.9% 
       
Selling, general, and administrative expenses 141,999   134,712   132,330  
Impairment of goodwill -   -   66,487  
Operating income (loss) 14,788   19,147   (56,685) 
  Operating margin 1.8%  2.4%  -7.9% 
       
Other income (expense):      
  Interest expense (9,748)  (9,525)  (7,731) 
  Other 537   2,265   5,563  
  Total other income (expense) - net (9,211)  (7,260)  (2,168) 
       
Income (loss) before taxes 5,577   11,887   (58,853) 
       
Income tax expense 4,591   19,763   7,232  
       
Net earnings (loss) 986   (7,876)  (66,085) 
       
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests -   -   223  
       
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders$986  $(7,876) $(66,308) 
       
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$0.01  $(0.06) $(0.49) 
       
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$0.01  $(0.06) $(0.49) 
       
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 135,727   135,720   136,050  
       
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 136,730   135,720   136,050  
       
Cash dividends per share$0.10  $0.10  $0.10  
       



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.    
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets    
(Unaudited - In thousands)    
     
 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 
     
Assets    
Current assets:    
  Cash and cash equivalents$514,966  $590,286  
  Short-term investments 265   16,130  
  Accounts receivable, net 381,802   401,901  
  Inventories:    
    Finished goods 182,444   175,176  
    Work in process 331,347   296,393  
    Raw materials 245,412   217,812  
  Total inventories 759,203   689,381  
     
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets 231,004   217,809  
Total current assets 1,887,240   1,915,507  
     
Property and equipment, at cost:    
  Land 86,399   84,124  
  Buildings and improvements 839,856   766,058  
  Machinery and equipment 3,477,884   3,259,213  
  Construction in progress 464,475   367,564  
  Allowance for depreciation (3,195,455)  (2,931,221) 
  1,673,159   1,545,738  
     
Right of use assets 119,746   117,953  
Deferred income taxes 183,016   159,769  
Goodwill 180,390   179,005  
Other intangible assets, net 78,487   87,223  
Other assets 112,122   105,501  
     Total assets$4,234,160  $4,110,696  
     


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.    
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)   
(Unaudited - In thousands)    
     
 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 
     
     
Liabilities and equity    
Current liabilities:    
  Trade accounts payable$214,984 $216,313  
  Payroll and related expenses 164,114  137,101  
  Lease liabilities 26,546  25,901  
  Other accrued expenses 300,031  264,471  
  Income taxes 14,751  64,562  
Total current liabilities 720,426  708,348  
     
Long-term debt less current portion 950,893  905,019  
Deferred income taxes 96,818  96,363  
Long-term lease liabilities 95,799  94,218  
Other liabilities 109,228  104,086  
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 172,723  173,700  
Total liabilities 2,145,887  2,081,734  
     
Equity:    
  Common stock 12,351  13,361  
  Class B convertible common stock 1,210  1,210  
  Capital in excess of par value 1,101,086  1,306,245  
  Retained earnings 892,232  955,500  
  Treasury stock (at cost) -  (212,062) 
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 81,394  (35,292) 
Total equity 2,088,273  2,028,962  
Total liabilities and equity$4,234,160 $4,110,696  
     


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.    
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows    
(Unaudited - In thousands)  
 Years ended 
 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 
     
Operating activities    
Net earnings (loss)$(8,978) $(29,755) 
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:   
      Depreciation and amortization 224,738   210,645  
      (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment 100   (1,969) 
      Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 34,967   37,245  
      Impairment of goodwill -   66,487  
      Pensions and other postretirement benefits, net of contributions (5,540)  (6,036) 
      Stock compensation expense 22,355   20,921  
      Deferred income taxes (10,864)  (23,514) 
      Other 6,776   20,416  
      Change in U.S. transition tax liability (47,027)  (37,622) 
      Change in repatriation tax liability (9,375)  (15,000) 
      Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired (22,844)  (68,116) 
Net cash provided by operating activities 184,308   173,702  
     
Investing activities    
Capital expenditures (273,293)  (320,079) 
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,162   3,015  
Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired -   (216,024) 
Purchase of short-term investments (28,575)  (145,327) 
Maturity of short-term investments 45,111   164,983  
Other investing activities (2,336)  970  
Net cash used in investing activities (257,931)  (512,462) 
     
Financing activities    
Principal payment upon maturity of convertible senior notes due 2025 (41,911)  -  
Repurchase of convertible senior notes due 2025 -   (52,960) 
Net proceeds on revolving credit facility 83,000   136,000  
Debt issuance and amendment costs -   (1,062) 
Dividends paid to common stockholders (49,399)  (49,833) 
Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders (4,839)  (4,839) 
Repurchase of common stock (12,528)  (50,406) 
Distributions to noncontrolling interests -   (2,500) 
Acquisition of noncontrolling interests -   (5,500) 
Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards (3,986)  (4,303) 
Other financing activities 10,000   -  
Net cash used in financing activities (19,663)  (35,403) 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 17,966   (8,270) 
     
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (75,320)  (382,433) 
     
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 590,286   972,719  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$514,966  $590,286  
     



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
       
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share
       
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
       
 Fiscal quarters ended Years ended 
 December 31, 2025 September 27, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 
           
GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders$986 $(7,876) $(66,308) $(8,978) $(31,150) 
           
Reconciling items affecting operating income (loss):          
Favorable resolution of contingency$- $-  $-  $(11,293) $-  
Impairment of goodwill -  -   66,487   -   66,487  
Restructuring and severance costs -  -   -   -   40,614  
           
Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit):          
Change in tax laws and regulations$- $13,657  $-  $13,657  $-  
Tax effects of pre-tax items above -  -   -   -   (10,299) 
           
Adjusted net earnings (loss)$986 $5,781  $179  $(6,614) $65,652  
           
Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 136,730  136,582   136,883   135,737   137,741  
           
Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share$0.01 $0.04  $0.00  $(0.05) $0.48  
           



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
       
Reconciliation of Free Cash
       
(Unaudited - In thousands)
       
 Fiscal quarters ended Years ended 
 December 31, 2025 September 27, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 
Net cash provided by operating activities$149,362  $27,639  $67,656  $184,308  $173,702  
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 308   360   1,618   1,162   3,015  
Less: Capital expenditures (94,802)  (52,324)  (144,904)  (273,293)  (320,079) 
Free cash$54,868  $(24,325) $(75,630) $(87,823) $(143,362) 
           



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
     
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
     
(Unaudited - In thousands)
     
 Fiscal quarters ended Years ended 
 December 31, 2025 September 27, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 
           
GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders$986  $(7,876) $(66,308) $(8,978) $(31,150) 
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests -   -   223   -   1,395  
Net earnings (loss)$986  $(7,876) $(66,085) $(8,978) $(29,755) 
           
Interest expense$9,748  $9,525  $7,731  $38,651  $27,480  
Interest income (2,753)  (2,710)  (4,533)  (13,363)  (25,479) 
Income taxes 4,591   19,763   7,232   34,491   27,366  
Depreciation and amortization 57,702   57,293   55,373   224,738   210,645  
EBITDA$70,274  $75,995  $(282) $275,539  $210,257  
           
Reconciling items          
Favorable resolution of contingency$-  $-  $-  $(11,293) $-  
Impairment of goodwill -   -   66,487   -   66,487  
Restructuring and severance costs -   -   -   -   40,614  
           
Adjusted EBITDA$70,274  $75,995  $66,205  $264,246  $317,358  
           
Adjusted EBITDA margin** 8.8%  9.6%  9.3%  8.6%  10.8% 
           
** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues          
           



