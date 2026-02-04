Procurement and Supply Chain Expert Jane Wanklyn Joins FTI Consulting

WASHINGTON, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Jane Wanklyn as a Senior Managing Director in the Business Transformation practice within the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

Ms. Wanklyn, who is based in Chicago, joins with more than two decades of experience specializing in large-scale procurement, supply chain and organizational transformations. She has worked with clients in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer products, industrials and other sectors, and is well-known for her expertise in cost reduction, value creation, organizational design and digital procurement strategy.

In her role at FTI Consulting, Ms. Wanklyn will focus on driving sustainable results for clients through large-scale cost and organizational transformations. Her deep expertise in deploying innovative strategies and advancing capabilities throughout company value chains positions clients to achieve significant cost transformations and advance their procurement function while mitigating geopolitical and regulatory risks.

“Jane is an exceptional leader who has an excellent track record of bringing impactful solutions to clients in supply chain and procurement,” said Michael Eisenband, Global Chairman of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. “She has deep expertise in sourcing and spend management solutions, cost savings strategies and procurement transformations, which will be of great value to our clients operating in an increasingly challenging business environment.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Wanklyn was a Partner in the Strategic Operations practice at Kearney, where she worked in various roles for more than 25 years.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Wanklyn said, “It is critically important for supply chain and procurement organizations to establish strong organizational structures, implement the right digital solutions and maintain deep relationships with their customers and suppliers. I look forward to joining my colleagues at FTI Consulting as we provide our clients with customized procurement programs, collaborative sourcing, tariff and inflation management strategies, and margin improvement-focused initiatives that optimize value creation, deliver impactful savings and capture lasting benefits.”

