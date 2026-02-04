‘Think Mortgage Calculator, But for Lung Cancer Risk’: A More User-Friendly Self-Serve Tool Gives Canadians and Healthcare Providers a Clearer Starting Point

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think of it like a mortgage calculator. It doesn’t approve you for a loan; it simply helps you understand your fiscal position before you talk to the bank. Today on World Cancer Day, the Lung Health Foundation (LHF) introduces a more user-friendly lung cancer risk calculator that works the same way. You answer a few basic questions, and the tool gives you a clear estimate of lung cancer risk. It does not diagnose cancer, determine screening eligibility, or provide automatic access to an organized screening program.

You don’t need to understand medical terms or how risk models work to use it. Like many online tools people already use every day, it provides a helpful starting point. Designed for individuals and healthcare providers across Canada, the calculator helps people understand whether booking a conversation with a healthcare professional could be a reasonable next step. For clinicians, the risk estimate brings clear, evidence-based information into time-limited appointments.

It’s free, it’s for everyone, it’s confidential, and it works anywhere in Canada. It takes just two-three minutes to complete 10 questions.

Built on Trusted Public Data, Made Easier to Use

The calculator uses the PLCOm2012 lung cancer risk prediction model, a publicly available and widely validated model developed by researchers at Ontario’s Brock University and used internationally as the model-of-choice in calculating lung cancer risk. The model estimates your risk of developing lung cancer over the next six years based on factors such as age, smoking history, medical history (for example, COPD or prior cancer), and body size. Until recently, the model was primarily available through a detailed spreadsheet-based calculator hosted by the university.

The calculator offered by Lung Health Foundation improves access by packaging this complex data for the first time into a simple, intuitive format. It is intended for both individuals and healthcare professionals and supports clinical judgment rather than replacing it. The tool provides a clear estimate to help people understand whether their risk may be high enough to justify a conversation with a healthcare provider.

“This calculator is about clarity, efficiency, user-friendliness, and access to everyone,” says Dr. Jessica Moffatt, Vice-President of Programs, Public Affairs and Research at LHF. “It helps both Canadians and clinicians spend less time deciphering risk models and more time having meaningful communication about next steps.”

Screening Starts with a Conversation

LHF’s calculator includes a downloadable report that Canadians can bring to their healthcare provider, unlocking the vital first step to answers. This helps people arrive at that conversation briefed and prepared, but screening decisions always happen with a healthcare professional. From there, screening follows a clear, guided process designed to ensure scans are offered thoughtfully and safely:

Step 1: Self or Provider Level Referral for a Risk Assessment: Depending on the province of residence, individuals may have different pathways to access lung cancer screening. In some provinces, individuals can self-refer directly to a screening site or call a centralized provincial screening hotline. In other provinces, a referral from a primary care provider may be required. The Lung Health Foundation’s risk calculator is a helpful tool that can support informed decision-making by estimating an individual’s eligibility for lung cancer screening. It can guide individuals on whether to contact their provincial screening program for a formal risk assessment and can also assist primary care providers in determining whether a referral may be appropriate.

Step 2: Clinical Risk Assessment: Once an individual is connected to their provincial lung cancer screening program, they will undergo a formal risk assessment conducted by the program. This assessment considers a range of factors such as age, smoking history, and other health indicators to determine eligibility. Based on the results, the individual will be informed whether they qualify for lung cancer screening. If eligible, they will be guided through the next steps in the screening process; if not, they may receive information on other ways to support their lung health. “Lung cancer screening isn’t risk-free,” explains Dr. Moffatt. “That’s why the formal risk assessment step matters. It ensures that scans are offered to people who are most likely to benefit. By helping identify people at higher risk, our risk calculator tool can support earlier connections to screening, when lung cancer is more treatable and outcomes are better.”

What’s New is Not the Data, But How it’s Delivered

Lung Health Foundation has translated this complex model into a user-friendly and self-serve format that:

Uses plain language

Takes just 2–3 minutes to complete

Works consistently across Canada

Screening is for People Without Symptoms

Lung cancer screening is intended for people without symptoms. Anyone experiencing a persistent cough, chest pain, coughing up blood, hoarseness, shortness of breath and/or wheezing, unexplained weight loss or no appetite, bone pain, or fatigue should seek immediate medical evaluation, not screening.

“Screening finds cancer before symptoms appear,” says Dr. Moffatt. “Symptoms means it may be time for diagnostic testing.”

Early Detection Saves Lives

In Canada, about half of lung cancers are diagnosed at stage 4, when treatment options are limited. When detected early, lung cancer is often more treatable, with better outcomes and more options.

"That’s where organized lung cancer screening can make a difference. By identifying people at higher risk and supporting earlier connections to care, screening helps shift diagnosis to a stage when treatment may be most effective."

“Risk assessment tools like this one support earlier awareness,” explains Dr. Moffatt. “It helps connect people to care at a stage when screening may offer the greatest benefit. And that makes it a powerful tool.”

Supporting a System that Continues to Advance

Canada has made meaningful progress in organized lung cancer screening, and important work continues. While barriers like geography or access to primary care remain for some, the tool is “designed to complement existing systems, not correct them,” adds Dr. Moffatt. “By improving access to clear risk information, the calculator helps Canadians and healthcare professionals make better use of the screening pathways already in place.”

