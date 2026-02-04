New Study Finds Use of Psychiatric Collaborative Care Model Has Expanded Rapidly for Children and Adults, but With Enormous Disparities Among States

WASHINGTON, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study found that use of the Psychiatric Collaborative Care Model (CoCM) is increasing rapidly at a national level, but enormous disparities in use exist among states. CoCM is the low cost, proven method of integrating mental health treatment into primary care –the most accessible care for most Americans.

Released today by Shatterproof and The Bowman Family Foundation, the analysis shows that from 2018 to 2024 the national rate of use of CoCM for commercial patients grew 26-fold, from 12 patients per “100,000 patients with a mental health and substance use diagnosis” to 317 per 100,000. Arizona, Wisconsin and Utah each reported over 1,000 CoCM patients per 100,000, while many states had fewer than 50 (e.g., Louisiana, Rhode Island and Indiana). Some had almost no patients. The trends and findings for Medicaid and Medicare patients were similar. With few exceptions, states with high CoCM use for Medicaid patients had high use for patients with all types of insurance, and vice versa.

CoCM has been shown in many research and real-world studies to improve both mental and physical health outcomes for patients and reduce suicide risk. Four CoCM studies – each involving Kaiser Permanente, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, or Independence Blue Cross – demonstrated reductions in total healthcare costs as soon as within six months and for as long as four years.

“CoCM efficiently integrates behavioral health services into primary care – where patients already seek help – doing so by increasing use of non-medication therapies and assuring that only appropriate medications are prescribed at the lowest effective dose,” said Henry Harbin, MD, advisor to The Bowman Family Foundation. “This model is a scalable solution to close critical gaps in behavioral health access.”

Kevin Roy, chief public policy officer, Shatterproof, added “Shatterproof continues to advocate for the expansion of coverage of the Psychiatric Collaborative Care Model in state Medicaid plans because CoCM is a proven way to both improve patient outcomes and reduce overall costs for taxpayers – which is critical given the fiscal crisis which states face with Medicaid cuts. We’re particularly encouraged to see such rapid expansion of CoCM for children and adolescents, where early intervention matters most, offering a clear opportunity to address substance use gaps and save lives.”

Based on the findings in this and prior studies of CoCM use patterns, as well as many discussions with providers, the study’s authors conclude that absence of reimbursement for Medicaid patients in a state drives most providers in that state to not offer CoCM services to patients with all types of insurance – Medicaid, Medicare and commercial. Today, Medicaid agencies and most Medicaid managed care organizations in 14 states provide essentially no reimbursement for CoCM, except to cover patient out-of-pocket expenses for patients dually eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid.

Call to action

The following organizations urge all states to adequately reimburse for CoCM and all stakeholders (e.g., US Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, employers, commercial insurers, regulators, accreditation organizations, and providers) to support broadscale use of CoCM by taking the steps recommended in the new study:

Accelerate The Future

Advancing Integrated Mental Health Solutions (AIMS) Center at the University of Washington

American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP)

American Association on Health and Disability (AAHD)

American College of Physicians (ACP)

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP)

American Psychiatric Association (APA)

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM)

The Bowman Family Foundation

BrainFutures

Children's Hospital Colorado

Children's National Hospital, Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences, and Community Mental Health CORE

Department of Psychiatry, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania

The Goodness Web

Inseparable

The Jed Foundation (JED)

Joe & Sandy Samberg Foundation

Kaiser Permanente

The Kennedy Forum (TKF)

Lakeshore Foundation

Mass General Brigham Department of Psychiatry

Mental Health America (MHA)

Mindful Philanthropy

National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

National Association of State Mental Health Program Directors (NASMHPD)

National Council for Mental Wellbeing

NHMH - No Health without Mental Health

Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health

Shatterproof

Sylvan C. Herman Foundation

Treatment Advocacy Center (TAC)

West Health





About the study

The study was commissioned by the Mental Health Treatment and Research Institute LLC (MHTARI), a tax-exempt subsidiary of The Bowman Family Foundation. The research for the study regarding commercial health plans is based upon de-identified, aggregated healthcare claims data compiled and maintained by FAIR Health Inc. Results of the analysis of such data were provided to MHTARI for analysis by MHTARI. Separately, an analysis of Medicaid and Medicare claims data was requested by MHTARI and conducted by RTI International. Neither FAIR Health nor RTI International is responsible for any of the opinions or recommendations expressed in this study.

