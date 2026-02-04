QKS Group Names a New Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Conversational AI Platforms, 2025

Pune, India, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Conversational AI Platforms (CAIPs) vendors.

Boost.ai, with its comprehensive CAIPs solution, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced today that it has named Boost.ai as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Conversational AI Platforms (CAIPs), 2025.

Amandeep Singh Khanuja, Principal Analyst and Practice Director at QKS Group, states, " Boost.ai addresses the Conversational AI Platforms (CAIPs) market with a hybrid architecture designed to balance automation flexibility with governance and operational control. Rooted in its experience serving regulated industries, the platform combines deterministic NLU with generative and agentic capabilities to support both structured and context-driven interactions across voice and digital channels. Its no-code development environment, prebuilt industry modules, and unified orchestration simplify deployment while embedding compliance and domain alignment. Integrated testing and analytics provide ongoing performance validation, supporting reliable, scalable conversational automation as organizations adopt more autonomous interaction models.”

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Conversational AI Platforms (CAIPs) providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Quote by Boost.ai:

“This recognition from QKS Group is a great result for our team. There is a lot of hype in the AI market right now, but for regulated industries, innovation is only useful if it is reliable,” says Henry Vaage Iversen, co-founder and CCO at Boost.ai. “We have built our platform to give enterprises the flexibility of generative AI without losing the control they need to stay compliant. This ranking confirms that our focus on governance and scale is what the market actually needs today.”

About Boost.ai:

Boost.ai is the trusted leader in AI-powered customer experience solutions for regulated industries. Built for security, speed, and scale, the platform enables fast deployment, high-resolution rates, and full hybrid control through seamless orchestration of traditional NLU and LLMs. With over 650 successful deployments, 600 live AI agents, and more than 150 million automated conversations, boost.ai helps enterprises around the world resolve with confidence, automate at scale, and trust every conversation. Proven performance and enterprise-grade reliability make boost.ai the partner of choice for leading brands across the world, including Nordea, Credit Union of Colorado, Sage, DNB, Trading 212, and more. Boost.ai is recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s 2025 Magic Quadrant for Conversational AI Platforms. Learn more at boost.ai.

