Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ : ZNB) Evaluates Real-World Asset Tokenisation for Institutional Treasury Strategy

New York, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4 February, 2026: Zeta Network Group (Nasdaq: ZNB) today outlined its strategic focus on real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation as a potential extension of its institutional digital-asset treasury approach, reflecting its assessment of emerging developments in balance-sheet and capital-management practices.

As digital assets gain wider acceptance among public companies, Zeta observes that treasury strategies are evolving beyond simple asset holding toward greater diversification, capital efficiency, and governance-aligned deployment. Real-world asset tokenisation may offer a way to represent familiar financial instruments on-chain in formats aligned with institutional risk, compliance, and reporting expectations.

Zeta’s view is informed by its existing digital-asset activities across the value chain. The company operates upstream through Bitcoin mining and manages a substantial digital-asset treasury position. As treasury strategies mature, RWA tokenisation is a logical area of strategic evaluation, rather than a departure from existing activities.

“Bitcoin has demonstrated its role as a liquid and transparent digital asset,” said Patrick Ngan, Chief Investment Officer of Zeta Network Group. “Over time, the development of tokenised real-world assets has the potential to complement that liquidity by introducing greater predictability, diversification into traditional finance asset classes, and duration management within a disciplined treasury framework.”

Zeta views RWA tokenisation as an extension of established treasury practice, not a replacement for traditional finance. By enabling exposure to familiar asset classes through more efficient digital formats, this approach may support balance-sheet resilience while maintaining the governance and internal-control standards expected in public-market environments.

Zeta is currently assessing potential asset classes, infrastructure models, and operational considerations related to RWA tokenisation. Any future initiatives will be evaluated in line with applicable regulatory requirements, accounting standards, and public-company governance expectations.

The company will continue to monitor market developments and regulatory progress as it advances its institutional digital-asset treasury strategy, with a focus on capital discipline, transparency, and long-term balance-sheet management.

About Zeta Network Group (Nasdaq: ZNB)

Zeta Network Group (Nasdaq: ZNB) is a U.S.-listed digital infrastructure and financial technology company pioneering the convergence of traditional finance and the digital asset economy. The Group is developing a Bitcoin-centric institutional finance platform that integrates digital asset treasury management, Bitcoin liquidity aggregation, and sustainable Bitcoin mining operations, all within a regulated Nasdaq framework.

Led by a global team of finance and technology experts, Zeta Network is redefining institutional digital finance by merging the governance and transparency of a public company with the innovation and scalability of blockchain to create a trusted bridge between capital markets and decentralized finance.

For more information, visit ir.thezetanetwork.com .





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding anticipated financial performance, strategy, and the potential impact of the transaction described herein. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Zeta Network Group undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

