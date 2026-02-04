Intelerad’s InSight PACS Named Best in KLAS for Third Consecutive Year in UK and Ireland

Basingstoke, England, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelerad , a global leader in medical imaging software solutions, has been named a 2026 Best in KLAS award winner for its InSight PACS solution in the UK and Ireland for the third straight year. The ranking is determined by direct feedback from healthcare users and providers in 2025.

Tailor-made to support both the complex needs of the NHS and the countries’ private practices, InSight PACS is the solution of choice for over 250 healthcare organisations. Its powerful, standardised interface drives clinical efficiency through seamless regional image exchange, multidisciplinary team support, enhanced integration with AI algorithms, and PACS-based regional and home reporting. As healthcare professionals face mounting pressure from heavy patient loads, understaffed radiology departments, new industry regulations, and frequent policy updates, InSight PACS serves as a critical, cost-effective solution for streamlining workflows and improving patient outcomes.

“Earning Best in KLAS recognition for the third consecutive year once again reinforces Intelerad’s commitment to providing the UK and Ireland with innovative, market-leading solutions,” Intelerad CEO Jordan Bazinsky said. “Our clients need technology to do more than function. We understand that and are proud to design software that solves their daily workflow and workforce challenges. This award reflects Intelerad’s focus on listening to clients and using their feedback to deliver the tools needed to maintain exceptional care.”

The Best in KLAS: Global Software Report , released annually, is recognised as one of the industry’s most trusted evaluations of healthcare IT performance, drawing on input submitted by thousands of healthcare organisations throughout the previous year. Each Best in KLAS designation sets a benchmark for excellence and highlights vendors who consistently deliver value and reliable support to their partners.

“At Intelerad, our client-centric model means we’re constantly asking how we can better serve our partners,” Intelerad President Morris Panner said. “This distinction confirms that our efforts to improve service delivery, operational processes, and client engagement are resonating where it matters most — with the clinicians and industry leaders using our solutions. We’re honored to remain the trusted partner of choice for imaging in the UK and Ireland.”

Expressing admiration for the 2026 honorees, KLAS Research Founder and CEO Adam Gale said, “The Best in KLAS awards recognize the vendors who consistently deliver excellence through partnership with healthcare organizations. Winning this award means customers trust you to help them succeed in our rapidly changing healthcare landscape. This means helping them to improve patient care, achieve better outcomes, and find true ROI. We’re honored to amplify the voice of providers and payers at KLAS, and to celebrate those vendors who turn feedback into action.”

Feedback from providers using Intelerad’s InSight PACS, gathered as part of the KLAS research process*, is highlighted below:

“Intelerad has come on-site for quite a bit of training. Intelerad provides good support, and they are pretty good in terms of executive involvement.” — CIO, July 2025

“Intelerad builds on feedback, and that is their biggest strength. I like the ease of use of the PACS.” — Manager, Apr 2025

“Intelerad provides excellent support and training, and they have an excellent development cycle that brings our requested enhancements to reality very quickly. The vendor also has terrific customer relations. It is wonderful that we can know all of our team members on a first-name basis and visit them if we need to.” — Manager, Apr 2025

*Selected commentary collected about Intelerad’s InSight PACS © 2026 KLAS. Visit klasresearch.com for a complete view.







About Intelerad

Intelerad is one of the leading medical imaging software platforms for the healthcare industry. Nearly 1,500 healthcare organisations around the world rely on Intelerad products to manage patient data, improve imaging efficiency and quality, and elevate patient outcomes. For more information on Intelerad and its leading technology solutions, visit intelerad.com or follow the company on LinkedIn .