Cozeva Earns 2026 Best in KLAS for Risk Adjustment: POC and In-Home Health Assessments

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cozeva, a healthcare technology company delivering a single, unified platform for value-based care, has earned the 2026 Best in KLAS distinction for Risk Adjustment: Point-Of-Care and In-Home Health Assessments in the Software and Services category.

KLAS’ analysis of the risk adjustment competitive landscape included in-depth interviews with hundreds of health plans and providers. Customers rate each solution in six categories—culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship and value—providing an overall assessment of customer satisfaction.

Cozeva received an overall score of 91.2 (on a 100-point scale), the highest in the point-of-care and in-home health assessments risk adjustment category. Based on extensive client feedback, this score reflects Cozeva’s continued commitment to exceptional product performance, customer support and proven ability to deliver measurable results for healthcare organizations.

"As CMS continues to raise the bar for risk adjustment accuracy and program integrity, our customers are navigating an increasingly sophisticated and high-stakes environment,” said Khanh Nguyen, CEO of Cozeva. “They need partners who can translate policy into execution— driving accurate, prospective insights at the point of care and scaling with confidence. This recognition from KLAS reinforces our commitment to delivering innovation, precision, and trusted partnership."

Adam Gale, KLAS Research CEO, commented, “The Best in KLAS winners have earned the trust of their customers over the past year. With this recognition, they set the standard for excellence through partnership in healthcare technology and services in the months to come.”

About Cozeva

Cozeva is a healthcare technology company delivering a single, unified platform for value-based care. Built to serve both payers and providers, Cozeva integrates real-time data exchange, quality performance and risk adjustment into everyday clinical workflows. The platform is NCQA-certified, HITRUST-certified, 2025 and 2026 Best in KLAS recognized, and designed for interoperability, equity and regulatory readiness. Cozeva recently merged with Vatica Health, a three-time Best in KLAS winner for risk adjustment. The merged organization will offer a comprehensive suite of solutions to meet the unique needs of health plans and providers, including technology solutions, data and analytics, payer interoperability and clinical services. Learn more at www.cozeva.com .

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.