Southern Realty Trust Commits to a $21.6 Million Senior Bridge Loan for the Acquisition of a Premier Ranch Property in Southern Colorado

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Realty Trust Inc. (“SRT” or the “Company”), a lender on the Tannenbaum Capital Group (“TCG”) Real Estate platform, today announced that it has originated, closed, and exited a $7.6 million commitment to a $21.6 million senior bridge loan to finance the acquisition of the western portion (11,000 acres) of Silver Mountain Ranch, a landmark property located in Huerfano County, Colorado (the “Property”). The borrower, JW Cattle Ranch LLC, is a specialized land investor and operator with extensive experience in the region. The loan facilitated the borrower’s acquisition of the Property from The Nature Conservancy, a global environmental non-profit organization. The Property is protected by a conservation easement, ensuring the preservation of its natural habitat while allowing for private ownership.

Silver Mountain Ranch is located south of Denver near the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and is renowned for its world-class hunting, including record-book quality elk and Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep.

To finance the expansion to a larger contiguous parcel of approximately 15,000 acres, the loan was structured as a short-term bridge facility of up to six months, dependent on the closing of the contractual sale to the buyer.

“This transaction exemplifies our ability to identify and execute on unique, customized and highly structured opportunities that both satisfies a sponsor’s abbreviated closing timeline and provides SRT with attractive, risk-adjusted returns,” said Brian Sedrish, Chief Executive Officer of SRT. “The credit profile of this loan was exceptionally strong, underpinned by a comprehensive set of guarantees and a clear, contractually secured exit strategy involving a premier institutional-quality buyer. We are pleased to support a sponsor with such deep expertise in this asset class while delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders.”

About Southern Realty Trust Inc.

SRT was formed in 2023 to originate commercial real estate (“CRE”) debt investments primarily in the Southern U.S. and provide capital to high-quality borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by top-tier CRE assets with opportunities for near-term value creation, as well as recapitalization opportunities. SRT intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting first mortgages, B-notes, mezzanine loans and debt-like preferred securities across CRE asset classes. For additional information regarding the company, please visit www.theSRTgroup.com.

About TCG Real Estate

TCG Real Estate refers to a group of affiliated CRE-focused debt funds, including a Nasdaq-listed mortgage real estate investment trust (“REIT”), Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS), and a private mortgage REIT, Southern Realty Trust Inc. The funds provide flexible financing on transitional CRE properties that present opportunities for near-term value creation, with a focus on top-tier CRE assets located primarily within markets in the Southern U.S. benefiting from economic tailwinds with growth potential. For additional information regarding TCG, please visit www.theTCG.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The Company’s forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “potential,” “plan,” “goal” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Statements, among others, relating to the Company’s beliefs with respect to demand in the Colorado market and the Property’s positioning in the market and are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and the Company cautions you not to rely on them unduly. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events, which the Company considers reasonable. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control.

