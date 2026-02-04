LexisNexis Launches Tolley+ with Protégé in the US

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a global leader in private, secure, authoritative legal workflow solutions, today announced the launch of Tolley+™ with Protégé™ in the US, combining the trusted legacy of Tolley, the preeminent name for tax intelligence in the UK, with LexisNexis Protégé. The US launch builds on the successful launch of Tolley+ with Protégé in the UK.

Tolley+ with Protégé marks a major milestone in the evolution of LexisNexis tax offerings, now delivering the most advanced AI-powered tools, insights, and expertise to tax professionals across the US.

“The introduction of Tolley+ with Protégé is an important step in our mission to bring together world-class tax intelligence and technology tools to serve the US market,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO, LexisNexis North America, UK & Ireland. “Tolley+ with Protégé combines the deep expertise trusted by generations of tax practitioners with cutting-edge AI that is transforming professional services.”

AI for Tax Professionals

Tolley+ with Protégé enhances precision, streamlines complex tax workflows, and empowers professionals to deliver faster, more accurate results by:

Accelerating work and reducing manual review time.

Surfacing deeper insights from authoritative sources.

Enabling conversational, generative user experiences.

Delivering personalized, context-aware recommendations.

These innovations support tax professionals navigating an increasingly complex regulatory landscape with confidence and efficiency.

Building on the Strength of Tolley

For more than a century, Tolley has been synonymous with excellence in tax information and practice in the UK. Tolley is relied upon by tax professionals, accountants, and legal practitioners for its comprehensive research tools, authoritative commentary, and training resources.

In the UK, Tolley’s brand heritage has made it the go-to resource for both practitioners and educators, with products and features such as Tolley+ AI, Tolley+ Tax Tools, and Tolley VAT Advisor setting the standard for technical accuracy and usability. That same legacy of trust and expertise will now extend to US professionals through Tolley+ with Protégé, supported by the latest advancements in LexisNexis AI technology.

“Tolley+ with Protégé redefines what tax work can look like in the AI era,” said Jeff Pfeifer, Chief Product Officer, LexisNexis Legal & Professional. “Our customers will experience an intuitive, intelligent solution built for the future of professional tax practice.”

To learn more about Tolley+ with Protégé, visit: Tolley+.

About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,800 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.



