The Vita Coco Company to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results on February 18, 2026 and Participate in CAGNY Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) (“Vita Coco” or the “Company”), a leading high-growth platform of better-for-you beverage brands, today announced that it will report financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 before market open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

To participate in the live earnings call and question and answer session, please register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI2dc68e37c9d248dc8a813d3d0872c2b0 and dial-in information will be provided directly to you. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.thevitacococompany.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

Additionally, Michael Kirban, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman; Martin Roper, Chief Executive Officer; Corey Baker, Chief Financial Officer; and Jonathan Burth, Chief Operating Officer are expected to present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference on Friday, February 20, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the presentation will be accessible in the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.thevitacococompany.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live events have concluded.

About The Vita Coco Company

The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what’s possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great-tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand, Vita Coco, and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation. Vita Coco, the principal brand within the Company’s portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients, and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more.