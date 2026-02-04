Sunrise Realty Trust Commits to a $21.6 Million Senior Bridge Loan for the Acquisition of a Premier Ranch Property in Southern Colorado

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (“SUNS” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SUNS), a lender on the Tannenbaum Capital Group (“TCG”) Real Estate platform, today announced that it has originated, closed, and exited a $14.0 million commitment to a $21.6 million senior bridge loan to finance the acquisition of the western portion (11,000 acres) of Silver Mountain Ranch, a landmark property located in Huerfano County, Colorado (the “Property”). The borrower, JW Cattle Ranch LLC, is a specialized land investor and operator with extensive experience in the region. The loan facilitated the borrower’s acquisition of the Property from The Nature Conservancy, a global environmental non-profit organization. The Property is protected by a conservation easement, ensuring the preservation of its natural habitat while allowing for private ownership.

Silver Mountain Ranch is located south of Denver near the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and is renowned for its world-class hunting, including record-book quality elk and Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep.

To finance the expansion to a larger contiguous parcel of approximately 15,000 acres, the loan was structured as a short-term bridge facility of up to six months, dependent on the closing of the contractual sale to the buyer.

“This transaction exemplifies our ability to identify and execute on unique, customized and highly structured opportunities that both satisfies a sponsor’s abbreviated closing timeline and provides SUNS with attractive, risk-adjusted returns,” said Brian Sedrish, Chief Executive Officer of SUNS. “The credit profile of this loan was exceptionally strong, underpinned by a comprehensive set of guarantees and a clear, contractually secured exit strategy involving a premier institutional-quality buyer. We are pleased to support a sponsor with such deep expertise in this asset class while delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders.”

About Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc.

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS) (“SUNS”) is an institutional commercial real estate (“CRE”) lender providing flexible financing solutions to sponsors of CRE projects primarily in the Southern United States. It focuses on transitional CRE business plans with the potential for near-term value creation, collateralized by top-tier assets predominantly located in established and rapidly expanding Southern markets. For additional information regarding SUNS, please visit www.sunriserealtytrust.com.

About TCG Real Estate

TCG Real Estate refers to a group of affiliated CRE-focused debt funds, including a Nasdaq-listed mortgage real estate investment trust (“REIT”), Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS), and a private mortgage REIT, Southern Realty Trust Inc. The funds provide flexible financing on transitional CRE properties that present opportunities for near-term value creation, with a focus on top-tier CRE assets located primarily within markets in the Southern U.S. benefiting from economic tailwinds with growth potential. For additional information regarding TCG, please visit www.theTCG.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the Company’s current views and projections with respect to, among other things, operating results. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “guidance,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “future,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. Certain factors, risks, and uncertainties discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in SUNS’ most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and in subsequent filings could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

