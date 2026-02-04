SHARC Energy Secures $3.7 Million in Equipment Orders, Demonstrating Continued Momentum and Expansion into New Markets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC Energy" or the “Company”) a global leader in Wastewater Energy Transfer (“WET”) technology, is pleased to announce that it has secured approximately $3.7 million in SHARC Energy equipment orders, increasing Sales Order Backlog1 by 109% since the previous disclosure on December 1, 2025 of $3.4 million. This brings the total value of Sales Order Backlog to $7.1 Million without consideration for any shipments or adjustments since the third quarter of 2025.

The newly secured WET equipment orders underscore the continued commercial traction and execution into multiple end markets. The equipment orders include projects spanning a Vancouver-based district energy system, a major Westcoast U.S. airport, and a retrofit of a multi-family senior housing residential development on Staten Island in New York, reflecting both geographic and sector diversification.

“These orders validate what we have been communicating to the market over the past several years,” said Michael Albertson, CEO and President of SHARC Energy. “SHARC Energy’s WET technology continues to gain adoption across both our core new build multi-family residential markets and new adjacent market sectors, as owners, developers, and operators seek proven, scalable solutions to reduce energy waste, electrify thermal loads, and improve overall system resilience.”

In previous disclosures, the Company highlighted its strategic focus on expanding beyond traditional multi-family and commercial building applications into new markets such as transportation infrastructure, large-scale district energy systems, and other institutional and utility-scale opportunities. The diversity of projects included in the purchase orders reinforces this strategy and demonstrates the versatility of SHARC Energy’s technology portfolio across a wide range of thermal energy use cases.

SHARC Energy’s Wastewater Energy Transfer systems are designed to harvest and transfer thermal energy from wastewater and other hydronic sources, providing a reliable, all-electric solution for heating and cooling. The technology is increasingly being adopted in complex, high-demand environments where energy efficiency, decarbonization, and operational reliability are critical.

The Company believes this continued growth in its Sales Order Backlog reflects increasing market awareness, a maturing sales pipeline, and rising demand for scalable thermal energy solutions aligned with decarbonization and electrification objectives.

Based on the Company’s historical cadence, Sales Order Backlog turns to revenue in roughly a year from disclosure date, subject to project mix. SHARC Energy will continue to provide updates as projects progress and additional orders are secured.

About SHARC Energy

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in energy transfer with the wastewater we send down the drain every day. SHARC Energy's systems exchange thermal energy with wastewater, generating one of the most energy-efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water production for commercial, residential and industrial buildings along with thermal energy networks, commonly referred to as “District Energy”.

SHARC Energy is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA) and you can find out more on our SEDAR profile.

Learn more about SHARC Energy: Website | Customers | LinkedIn | YouTube | PIRANHA | SHARC

1 Sales Order Backlog is a non-IFRS measure. Please see discussion of Alternative Performance Measures and Non-IFRS Measures in the Q3 2025 MD&A.