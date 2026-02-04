Normunity to Participate in the TD Cowen 46ᵗʰ Annual Health Care Conference

BOSTON and NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Normunity , a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering precision biologics, today announced that management will participate in the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference, taking place March 2-4, 2026, at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA. Normunity’s Chief Executive Officer, Rachel Humphrey, MD, and Chief Financial Officer, Darlene Deptula-Hicks, will be hosting one-on-one and small group meetings with investors during the conference.

Rachel Humphrey commented: “We look forward to engaging with investors at the TD Cowen Health Care Conference as we make clinical progress and bring a potentially transformational cancer therapy forward to patients. We are pleased with progress with the Phase 1 clinical trial for our lead drug candidate, NRM-823 – a first-in-class T cell engager against a novel immune-active tumor-specific target – and we also plan to leverage this target in broader therapeutic modalities beyond T cell engagers to treat solid tumors. We look forward to discussing our strategy, market opportunities, and growth objectives with the investment community.”

For more information or to schedule a meeting, interested parties should contact their TD Cowen representatives or email conferencemeetings@tdsecurities.com.