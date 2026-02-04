Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) (“Aspen” or the "Company") today announced that Don Young, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Grant Thoele, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, expect to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, during a conference call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company also expects to release its quarterly financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (404) 975-4839 (domestic) or +1 (929) 526-1599 (international) and referencing conference ID “539718” a few minutes before 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. In addition, the conference call and an accompanying slide presentation will be available live as a listen-only webcast hosted on the Investors section of Aspen’s website, www.aerogel.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Aspen website at www.aerogel.com, where it will remain available for approximately one year after the conference call.

