Xsolis Ranked No. 1 Best in KLAS for Physician Advisory Services for Fifth Year

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xsolis , an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by enabling collaboration between healthcare providers and payers, today announced it has been ranked No. 1 for Physician Advisory Services in the 2026 Best in KLAS® Awards: Software and Services Report. This marks the fifth year Xsolis has earned the top ranking in the category, spanning the years 2021-2026 award years, which recognizes services that support physician advisory and utilization review programs across hospitals and health systems.

The Best in KLAS awards are based on direct feedback from healthcare providers and reflect performance across key areas including partnership, responsiveness, and overall value. Xsolis’ Physician Advisory Services are consistently recognized for their flexibility, offering organizations the ability to supplement internal physician advisor teams or leverage comprehensive external support, while maintaining a strong focus on collaboration and clinical integrity.

“It’s extremely beneficial to have the Xsolis PA Team supplement our internal team and know that they’re advocating for our organization and our patients,” said Dr. Renee Varoz, physician advisor at Presbyterian Health Services.

Since launching its Physician Advisory Services in 2016, Xsolis has continued to invest in rigorous training, clinical expertise, and operational excellence. When paired with Dragonfly®, the company’s AI-driven platform, Xsolis’ services deliver actionable insights that help organizations identify trends, improve efficiency, and strengthen alignment across clinical and administrative teams.

“Earning Best in KLAS for the fifth year is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust our clients place in our people, our approach, and our technology,” said Heather Bassett, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Xsolis. “Our goal has always been to meet organizations where they are and partner with them to navigate complexity while keeping patient care at the center.”

According to KLAS Research, Best in KLAS winners represent the standard for excellence in healthcare technology and services based on customer experience and feedback.

“The Best in KLAS winners have earned the trust of their customers over the past year,” said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS Research. “With this recognition, they set the standard for excellence through partnership in healthcare technology and services in the months to come.”

Xsolis has leveraged human-in-the-loop AI practices for more than a decade to streamline medical necessity decision-making across healthcare. Its collaborative AI platform is used in more than 600 hospitals nationwide, with more than two-thirds sharing access with their networked health plans to improve alignment and reduce administrative burden.

About Xsolis

Xsolis is an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by enabling collaboration between healthcare providers and payers. Dragonfly®, its proprietary AI-driven platform, uses real-time predictive analytics to assign an objective medical necessity score and assess anticipated level of care for every patient, enabling greater efficiency across the healthcare system. Xsolis is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com.

About KLAS

KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by delivering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance insights. KLAS evaluates vendor performance through interviews with thousands of healthcare providers across the United States and internationally, using a rigorous methodology designed to reflect real-world experience. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

