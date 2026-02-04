INVESTOR ALERT: Holzer & Holzer, LLC Files Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) Investors – Shareholders With Significant Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC has filed a shareholder class action lawsuit against BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (“BlackRock TCP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TCPC). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding BlackRock TCP’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) BlackRock TCP’s investments were not being timely and/or appropriately valued; (2) the Company’s efforts at portfolio restructuring were not effectively resolving challenged credits or improving the quality of the portfolio; (3) as a result, BlackRock TCP’s unrealized losses were understated; and (4) as a result, the Company’s net asset value was overstated.

If you purchased BlackRock TCP shares between November 6, 2024 and January 23, 2026, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/blackrock-tcp-capital/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 6, 2026.

