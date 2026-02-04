Volaris Group Acquires Symplicity Corporation, Global Leader in Higher Education Employability and Student Services Solutions

ARLINGTON, Va. and TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symplicity Corporation (Symplicity), a global leader in higher education career services and student support solutions, has joined Volaris Group (Volaris), an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU).

Symplicity serves more than 1,200 universities globally, including 80% of top universities according to the QS World University Rankings 2025, and is trusted by 96% of Fortune 100 employers. With over 7 million active students and hundreds of thousands of employers on its platforms, Symplicity facilitates more than 11 million job applications and 1.1 million internship placements annually.

"I believe higher education is at an inflection point, with institutions under increasing pressure to demonstrate clear pathways to employment while supporting the whole student experience," said Matt Small, President and CEO of Symplicity. "Volaris’s acquisition gives us the scale and stability to respond thoughtfully to these evolving expectations, including how new technologies may be applied over time in ways that support institutions’ efforts to demonstrate value and improve student outcomes."

Symplicity will continue to operate under its current brand as a wholly owned subsidiary of Volaris, maintaining its headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

"Symplicity has built a strong business by deeply understanding the complex challenges facing higher education institutions," said Rob Turner, Volaris Portfolio Leader. "We’re committed to supporting that vision by providing long-term backing and the resources needed to continue serving universities globally."

The acquisition strengthens Symplicity’s ability to continue evolving its platform and thoughtfully explore emerging technologies including AI and machine learning, while supporting a growing ecosystem of institutional needs.

About Symplicity Corporation

At Symplicity, our mission is to empower colleges and universities with an AI-driven platform that supports the whole student experience, enhances engagement, and boosts employability outcomes. We create tailored pathways for student success, streamline career services operations, and provide real-time, actionable insights for university leaders. Our platform promotes skills-based hiring, matching students with opportunities aligned to their competencies and bridging the gap between education and the workforce to prepare them for success in today's evolving job market.

Symplicity serves more than 1,200 universities worldwide, including 80% of top-ranked global institutions, and is trusted by 96% of Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit www.symplicity.com.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), Volaris is committed to a buy-and-hold-forever philosophy, enabling acquired companies to grow and thrive over the long term.

Media Contacts:

Symplicity Corporation

Victoria Grant

victoria@symplicity.com

Tel: 1 301-461-2491

Volaris Group

Ryan Hill

ryans.hill@volarisgroup.com

Tel:1 416-831-0305